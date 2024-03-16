Get Ready: Upcoming 7-Seater SUVs Set To Heat Up Market Competition!

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

In India, people really love SUVs these days. Every month, car companies are bringing out new SUV models. SUVs are becoming super popular, whether they are big, medium, or small. And as people keep buying them, car companies keep updating their SUVs or making new ones. Now, some car companies are getting ready to launch new 7-seater SUVs, which will make the competition even more exciting.

Right now, Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari are top choices in the smaller SUV category. But in the next few years, three brand new 7-seater mid-sized SUVs will come out in India aiming to compete with XUV700 and Safari. Let’s have a loon on there upcoming mid-size 7-seater SUVs.

Maruti Suzuki 7-seater SUV

One of India’s biggest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, is getting ready to roll out a bunch of news cars, including the latest Swift models, electric vehicles, and a brand new 7-seater SUV. The new 7-seater SUV is anticipated to debut in 2025. Maruti’s upcoming SUV will be built on Suzuki’s Global C platform, which serves as the foundation for models like Grand Vitara and the Brezza. Speculated to be an extended version of the Grand Vitara, this SUV is poised to offer both petrol and robust hybrid engine choices.

Dubbed as Y17 internally, Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming 7-seater SUV will be made at their new Kharkhoda plant. It is expected to hit the market with price range between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. The SUV is likely to make its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

It is expected to run on a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine with mild hybrid technology, offering manual and automatic transmission options. Additionally, there is a speculation that company may feature Toyota’s 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder strong hybrid engine for better fuel efficiency.

Renault 7-seater SUV

The next in line is Renault. In 2025, Renault is set to unveil the third-generation Duster SUV in India, alongside introducing an all new 7-seater variant. Rumoured to be based on the Bigster concept, this larger Duster model is already generating buzz as it undergoes rigorous testing ahead of its global debut later this year. Positioned to compete with the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700, Renault’s upcoming 7-seater SUV promises to shake up the market with its anticipated features and design.

The upcoming 7-seater Duster will be built on the CMF-B platform, the same one used for the new Duster. Sharing many design elements, features, and components with its smaller counterpart. Powering this SUV is expected to be a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine which produces 130bhp with a 48-volt starter motor. Additionally, there is a talk of a 1.6-litre, 4-cylinder hybrid powertrain, featuring a 1.2kWh battery pack and two electric motors.

Nissan 7-seater SUV

Nissan, Renault’s sister brand, is gearing up to introduce a fresh 7-seater SUV for the Indian market. This new SUV will be built on the alliance’s CMF-B modular architecture and is slated for launch in late 2025. It will compete with Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, and Tata Safari in the market.