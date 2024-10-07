'Get $47! Easy Money': Elon Musk Offers Reward For Signing Petition To Bear Guns

AFP Photo

Elon Musk's political orientation with the larger American right has only extended further in the direction of greater consolidation over the past few months. He even took centre stage at the recent Trump Rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. This is where Trump was shot at in an assassination attempt that was carried out against the former US President.

Elon Musk Roots For Gun Rights

Musk, while speaking at the rally, spoke about registering for the voting cycle. Now, in another post, Musk has taken it to the social media profile that he owns to pander to another major rightwing issue/talking point, gun rights.

The original post, that Musk quoted said, "Elon's America PAC is offering $47 for EACH registered voter you refer in a swing state that signs this petition.

The digital flyer |

'Get USD 47'

A flyer was attached to this post. This virtual flyer, entitled 'Petition in Favor of Free Speech and the Right to Bear Arms The First and Second Amendments guarantee freedom of speech and the right to bear arms', read, "By signing below, I am pledging my support for the First and Second Amendments. In appreciation for your support, you will receive $47 for each registered voter you refer that signs this petition. Our goal is to get 1 million registered voters in swing states to sign in support of the Constitution, especially freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. This program is exclusively open to registered voters in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina. Expires October 21."

For every person you refer who is a swing state voter, you get $47! Easy money. https://t.co/5jCNuXIaui — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2024

Elon Musk endorsed and espoused this policy and targeted the so-called swing voter; he added, "For every person you refer who is a swing state voter, you get $47! Easy money."

Gun rights in the United States have been a polarising issue, dividing many on the lines of those who want lucid availability of arms and the others who cite arms and their hazards to public and personal safety.