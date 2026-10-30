GE Vernova T&D India Reports Strong Q2 FY27, PAT Surges 44%, Revenue Grows 32% On Robust Order Book

GE Vernova T&D |

Mumbai: GE Vernova T&D India Limited on Thursday reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹430 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, marking a 44 per cent increase from ₹300 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue and EBITDA Performance

The company's revenue for the second quarter stood at ₹2,030 crore, up 32 per cent compared to ₹1,540 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 39 per cent year-on-year to ₹550 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 27.1 per cent, compared to 25.8 per cent in the previous year.

Order Bookings

Order bookings for the quarter increased by 52 per cent to ₹2,440 crore, up from ₹1,610 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. Key wins included orders for 400 kV Generator Transformers and 420 kV GIS packages for a 1,500 MW pumped storage hydro project in Maharashtra.

Key Project Wins

Additional orders secured included 800 kV and 420 kV GIS packages for a transmission project in Andhra Pradesh, and 400 kV Reactors and 420/220 kV GIS packages for a TBCB transmission project in Himachal Pradesh. The company also received orders for 765 kV shunt reactors in Andhra Pradesh and multiple export orders for AIS/GIS equipment.

Operational Highlights

Operational highlights for the quarter included the commissioning of 400 kV GIS bays and power transformer for NEA Barhabise Site in Nepal, and 400 kV GIS and 220 kV AIS bays for GETCO at Babarzar in Gujarat. The company also commissioned 765 kV ICTs and shunt reactors at Powergrid Dausa, Khavda, Bidar sites.

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Management Commentary

Sandeep Zanzaria, Managing Director and CEO, GE Vernova T&D India, said the company had another quarter of significant orders and revenue growth, along with EBITDA margin expansion. Zanzaria stated that the company sees strong momentum backed by solid execution across its project portfolio.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.