Rossari Biotech Q2 Revenue ₹697.6 Crore, Up 19%; EBITDA ₹87 Crore, A 20.9% Rise

Rossari Biotech |

Mumbai: Rossari Biotech Limited, a specialty chemicals manufacturer, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2026. The company reported a consolidated revenue of ₹697.6 crore for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, marking a 19% growth year-on-year.

Financial Performance

Consolidated EBITDA for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹87 crore, up 20.9% year-on-year, with EBITDA margins at 12.5%. Profit after tax was ₹38.9 crore, impacted by higher depreciation from long-term project investments. Export sales reached ₹216.4 crore, a 33.8% increase, while cash flow from operations was strong at ₹131 crore.

Half-Year Results

For the first half of FY27, total revenue was ₹1,394.8 crore, a 23.4% year-on-year growth. EBITDA for the half-year increased by 19.9% to ₹167.6 crore, with margins at 12.0%. Profit after tax for the six-month period was ₹74 crore.

Operational Highlights

The company improved its net working capital cycle to 86 days as of 30 September 2026, down from 97 days in March 2026. Net debt also declined to ₹221 crore from ₹281 crore over the same period.

Saudi Arabia Expansion

Rossari's board approved the leasing of land for its wholly owned subsidiary, Rossari International Limited Company, to set up a greenfield manufacturing facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This follows an earlier in-principle approval.

Business Segments

The Home, Personal Care, and Performance Chemicals (HPPC) business completed its Stage 1 EXCiPACT audit for the Pharma segment and is expanding its preservative and mild surfactant portfolio. The Textile Specialty Chemicals (TSC) segment added Peru and Indonesia as new geographies and expanded its yarn and thread lubricants portfolio. The Animal Health and Nutrition (AHN) segment introduced new disinfectants and emulsifiers for poultry feed.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.