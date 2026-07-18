Rossari Biotech Q1 Profit Rises To ₹47 Crore, Revenue Up 28%

Mumbai: Rossari Biotech Ltd announced on Saturday that its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at ₹47.01 crore. This marks an increase from the ₹45.58 crore reported in the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026, and a substantial rise from ₹34.80 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue From Operations

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹697.20 crore. This is a slight decrease from ₹684.86 crore in the preceding quarter but an increase of 28.23 per cent compared to ₹543.72 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Total Income and Expenses

The company’s total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹700.39 crore, up from ₹544.92 crore in the year-ago period. Total consolidated expenses for the quarter were ₹653.17 crore, compared to ₹499.34 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Share Capital Update

The Board approved the allotment of 2,500 equity shares of ₹2 each under the Rossari Employee Stock Option Plan – 2019. Following this allotment, the company's issued and paid-up equity share capital increased to ₹11.08 crore, comprising 55,394,116 equity shares.

Overseas Restructuring Approved

Rossari Biotech’s Board also approved the transfer of its entire shareholding in Rossari International Limited Company (RILC) to Rossari (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. Both RILC and Rossari Singapore are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Rossari Biotech. This internal restructuring aims to consolidate all overseas subsidiaries under a single holding platform to simplify regulatory reporting.

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Valuation of Transfer

The proposed transfer of 9,000 shares of RILC by Rossari Biotech to Rossari Singapore is valued at approximately ₹24 crore. The transaction is subject to the execution of a Share Purchase Agreement and approvals from authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Employee Stock Options Granted

The company granted 4,000 stock options under its ESOP 2019 scheme at an exercise price of ₹531 per option. These options will vest over four years, with 20 per cent vesting at the end of the first, second, and third years, and 40 per cent at the end of the fourth year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.