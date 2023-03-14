Gautam Adani's younger son, Jeet gets engaged to Diva Shah in a quiet ceremony

Jeet Adani with his fiancé Diva Shah | Twitter

Adani Group Chariman Gautam Adani's younger son Jeet got engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of a diamond trader on March 12, Sunday. Reports stated that the engagement ceremony was attended by closed friends and family in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city.

In one of the photos of the engagement made available, the couple are seen dressed in dreamy pastel attires. Jeet was sporting a Nehru jacket with traditional outfit while his fiance Diva wore an embellished lehenga. The couple's elation radiated through the photo.

Jeet, a graduate of university of Pennsylvania, joined Adani Group in 2019 and currently serves as the Vice President, Group Finance. He began working in the Adani group's CFO office where he looked after Strategic Finance, Capital Markets and Risk and Governance Policy.

Who is Diva Shah?

Since the news of their engagement made to the headlines, everyone has been curious about who Jeet's fiance is. Diva was born to diamon trader Jaimin Shah who owns the company C Dinesh And Co-Pvt LTD. The company based in Mumbai and Surat was established by Chinu Doshi and Dinesh Shah.

Jeet's engagement amid Hindenburg row

Jeet's engagement was the first happy event the Adani family saw since the US short seller Hindenburg released a report which unleashed an avalanche of problems for Gautam Adani and his firm.

Hindenburg had accused Adani of stock manipulation and other malpractices which led to the conglomerate losing over $100 billion in market value. Adani has refuted claims made by Hindenburg.

The report triggered a huge political row in India with the Opposition rallying against incumbent government and demanding CBI probe into the incident.