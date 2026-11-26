Jamnalal Bajaj Awards 2026 |

Mumbai: Celebrating the enduring legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Jamnalal Bajaj, the Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation hosted the Jamnalal Bajaj Awards 2026 at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 25, recognising four distinguished individuals for their contributions to social transformation, rural development and humanitarian welfare.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sonam Dechan Wangchuck of Bhutan was named the chief guest for the prestigious awards ceremony, which coincided with the Bajaj Group's centenary year.

Celebrating Social Impact

The awards recognised individuals whose work reflects Gandhian principles of self-reliance, community empowerment, sustainable development and social responsibility.

Shekhar Bajaj, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, and Dr R A Mashelkar, Trustee and Chairman of the Council of Advisers, were the hosts of the ceremony.

The annual awards provide a platform to recognise grassroots initiatives and individuals working towards inclusive development and meaningful social change.

Four Changemakers Honoured

Dr Jacob Pulickan, Founder and Director of the Gandhi Centre for Rural Development, Swadeshi and Gandhi Darshan, Kerala, received the Award for Constructive Work.

Dr Jacob Pulickan |

Lalbiakzuala Ralte, Founder of Bi-Sons Private Limited, Mizoram, was recognised for the Application of Science and Technology for Rural Development.

Lalbiakzuala Ralte |

Sunitha Krishnan, Founder and Chief Functionary of Prajwala, Telangana, received the Award for Development and Welfare of Women and Children, instituted in memory of Padma Vibhushan Jankidevi Bajaj.

Sunitha Krishnan |

Pervin Savran, Head of the Sarikecililer Survival and Solidarity Association, Türkiye, received the International Award for Promoting Gandhian Values Outside India.

Pervin Savran |

Carrying Forward Gandhi's Legacy

The awards highlighted the relevance of Gandhian philosophy in addressing contemporary social and developmental challenges, ranging from rural empowerment and technological innovation to women's welfare and community development.

Read Also Bhutan Princess Sonam Dechan Wangchuck To Attend Jamnalal Bajaj Awards Ceremony As Chief Guest

Against the backdrop of the Bajaj Group's 100-year milestone, the ceremony reflected the importance of combining enterprise with social responsibility.

The Jamnalal Bajaj Awards 2026 served as a reminder that sustainable progress extends beyond economic achievements, recognising individuals committed to building a more equitable, compassionate and inclusive society.

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