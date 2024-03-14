 Game On: Over 40% Of Real-Money Gamers In India From Non-Metro Regions
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGame On: Over 40% Of Real-Money Gamers In India From Non-Metro Regions

Game On: Over 40% Of Real-Money Gamers In India From Non-Metro Regions

A study by Meta GWI showed that more than three of four casual and real-money gamers in the country discover new games to play and purchase on social media, and more than 90 per cent of these do so on Meta platforms.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Unsplash - Axville

Highlighting the growing popularity of gaming in India, a study by social media firm Meta said nearly half of casual gamers and 43 per cent of real-money gamers come from non-metro geographies.

A study by Meta GWI showed that more than three of four casual and real-money gamers in the country discover new games to play and purchase on social media, and more than 90 per cent of these do so on Meta platforms.

Read Also
Paramount Global To Sell 13% Stake On Indian TV Business To Reliance Industries For ₹4,286 Cr
article-image

"Gaming is a top three vertical for Meta globally and we are particularly seeing our Advantage+ suite of automated ads drive growth for gaming brands," said Arun Srinivas, Director and Head (India), Ads Business, Meta.

Srinivas added that gaming is poised to play a leading role in India's techade.

The study revealed that 6 in 10 smartphone gamers game daily, and almost 90 per cent of real-money gamers take part in such activities at least weekly.

Read Also
Stock Market Crash: 6 Possible Reasons Behind The Wednesday Crash
article-image

The Non-Metro Game

"Nearly half of casual gamers and 43 per cent of real-money gamers come from non-metro geographies," it said.

The study observed that major sporting events and festive period impact the types of games played.

Read Also
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Dates Revealed
article-image

According to the study, "88 per cent of consumers said they are more likely to switch from playing other real-money games to playing fantasy sports games during tentpole sporting events (such as the IPL and World Cup)." Artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality are the top three gaming technologies that most interest casual gamers in India, the study said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gopal Snacks Stock Makes Weak Market Debut; Settles With Over 10% Discount

Gopal Snacks Stock Makes Weak Market Debut; Settles With Over 10% Discount

300 MW Wind Power Project Kick-Started In Gujarat

300 MW Wind Power Project Kick-Started In Gujarat

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe Hits 10,000 New Car Subscription Sales Milestone

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe Hits 10,000 New Car Subscription Sales Milestone

Hyundai Creta 2024 Edition Surpasses 80,000 Bookings in India Just 3 Month After Launch

Hyundai Creta 2024 Edition Surpasses 80,000 Bookings in India Just 3 Month After Launch

UIDAI Extends Free Aadhaar Card Update Deadline To June 14, 2024: Here's How To Update Online

UIDAI Extends Free Aadhaar Card Update Deadline To June 14, 2024: Here's How To Update Online