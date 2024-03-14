Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Dates Revealed

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 |

Following its successful debut earlier this year, the central government has revealed the dates for the 2025 edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Scheduled from January 17 to January 22, the upcoming expo is expanding to includes various participants such as commercial vehicles, construction equipment, component suppliers, ancillary business, and automotive software developers.

The upcoming event marks the second edition of the yearly Expo, where both the Auto Expo and Components show are merged into a single event. It is organised jointly by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA), bringing together the various aspects of the automotive industry, all under a single banner.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal |

The government has declared that the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will expand in size and take place at three different locations in Delhi-NCR region. These venues comprise Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, Yasho Bhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Centre) in Dwarka, and India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida. The decision to increase the scale of the expo was made after consulting with leaders in the automotive industry.

The 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo will showcase a wide array of products, ranging from commercial and passenger vehicles to electric vehicles, auto components, tires, battery and storage components, and software integrated into vehicles. Additionally, it will feature construction equipment. This event enjoys backing from various industry associations, including EEPC India, SIAM, ACMA, ATMA, IESA, NASSCOM, ICEMA, Invest India, CII, FICCI, and ASSOCHAM. Furthermore, the expo will shine a spotlight on the start up ecosystem in the mobility sector.

Until the previous year, vehicle and component expos were conducted separately as two distinct events. These were organised by SIAM and ACMA, happening once every two years. Following the triumph of the inaugural Bharat Mobility Expo, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, proclaimed that all of India’s automotive exhibitions would be combined into the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. This unified event will now take place annually.