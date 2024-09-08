Gainers & Losers: Best & Worst Performers At Dalal Street Last Trading Week

The trading session on the last day of the trading week, Friday, September 6, ended with deep cuts. The marquee indices closed the day's proceedings in red.

The Red Story

The BSE Sensex closed with a decline of 1.24 per cent or 1,017.23 points. Closing at 81,183.93. The NSE Nifty was no different, as the index closed at 24,852.15 points, dropping in value by 1.17 per cent or 292.95 points.

The Nifty Bank shuttered for the week with bigger cuts, as the banking index lost 1.74 per cent or 896.20 points, closing at 50,576.85.

Major Gainers

Given the tumultuous end to the week, here is a look at the top gainer and loser at Dalal Street.

This is a list of the top value gainers in terms of percentage increase.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd made gains of 18.68 per cent or Rs 595.90, just in the past 5 trading sessions or the previous trading week. This surge to the share price to Rs 3,785.10 per piece. The share made gains of over 7 per cent on Friday as well.

Then we come to UTI Asset Management Company Ltd, where the company made gains of 10.91 per cent or Rs 127.10 in the previous 5 trading sessions. This took the cumulative value of each individual share to Rs 1,292.00. Even on Friday, despite the overall slowdown, the company shares gained close to 2 per cent.

Chennai-based Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd also made major gains throughout the week. The company shares jumped by 6.98 per cent or Rs 131.60, in the previous trading session. This took the value to Rs 2,017.60 per share. However, it needs to be noted that, unlike the aforementioned shares, Caplin incurred significant losses on Friday, dipping by close to 5 per cent.

Losers Of The Week

When we look at some of the prominent losers, the public sector giant, Oil India, lost a colossal 13.98 per cent or Rs 102.10 of its value. This resulted in the overall value dipping to Rs 628.00 per share.

Another company that burned a whole in its equity market pocket was Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. This company's shares dropped by 5.93 per cent or Rs 763.00, in the past 5 trading sessions. This took the overall share price to Rs 12,098.00. On Friday, once again, the company lost 2.53 per cent of its value.

Hatsun Agro also closed the week with a cumulative decline of 4.21 per cent or Rs 54.85. This took the overall value of shares at the end of the week to Rs 1,249.15.