 India Overtakes China In Morgan Stanley Emerging Market Index, Could Lead To $4.5 Billion Equities Inflows
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia Overtakes China In Morgan Stanley Emerging Market Index, Could Lead To $4.5 Billion Equities Inflows

India Overtakes China In Morgan Stanley Emerging Market Index, Could Lead To $4.5 Billion Equities Inflows

This week, Morgan Stanley announced that India has overtaken China in the MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index (MSCI EM IMI). The weight of India in MSCI EM IMI stood at 22.27 per cent compared to 21.58 per cent of China.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 08:46 AM IST
article-image
Representative image | pexels

With India overtaking China in terms of weightage in the Morgan Stanley emerging markets IMI, Indian equities could see inflows of about USD 4.5 billion (Rs 37,000 crore), according to estimates.

This week, Morgan Stanley announced that India has overtaken China in the MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index (MSCI EM IMI). The weight of India in MSCI EM IMI stood at 22.27 per cent compared to 21.58 per cent of China.

MSCI EM index

While the main MSCI EM index (standard index) covers the large and midcap space, the IMI includes a more comprehensive range, encompassing large, mid, and small cap stocks.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Court Acquits 61-Yr-Old Gynaec For Teen Egg Donor’s Death; Slams Probe In Case
Mumbai Court Acquits 61-Yr-Old Gynaec For Teen Egg Donor’s Death; Slams Probe In Case
'His Incredible Strength And Determination Are Exceptional': PM Modi Hails Hokato Sema After Securing Bronze In Paris 2024 Paralympics
'His Incredible Strength And Determination Are Exceptional': PM Modi Hails Hokato Sema After Securing Bronze In Paris 2024 Paralympics
Selena Gomez Becomes Billionaire With ₹10,918 Crore Net Worth, Thanks To Her Beauty Brand Rare Beauty's Success
Selena Gomez Becomes Billionaire With ₹10,918 Crore Net Worth, Thanks To Her Beauty Brand Rare Beauty's Success
S&P 500 & Dow Jones Plummet Down After Surprising Job Data, Nasdaq Feels Pressure Of Tech Stock's Frenzy
S&P 500 & Dow Jones Plummet Down After Surprising Job Data, Nasdaq Feels Pressure Of Tech Stock's Frenzy

India's heavier weight vis-a-vis China in MSCI IMI stems from the greater small-cap weighting in its basket, official sources said. Post this rejig in MSCI EM IMI, Indian equities could witness inflows of about USD 4-4.5 billion, according to analysts' estimates.

MSCI India Index To Add 13 Companies

MSCI India Index To Add 13 Companies |

Rebalancing the index

"The rebalancing reflects broader market trends. While Chinese markets have struggled on the back of economic headwinds in China, India's markets have benefitted from favourable macroeconomic conditions," official sources said.

They said that in the recent past, India has posted a much superior equity market performance, driven by strong macroeconomic fundamentals of Indian economy as well as robust performance by Indian corporates.

Further, the gains in Indian equity market have been broad based, reflected across large cap as well as mid-cap and small-cap indices.

Read Also
Why SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch Should Resign
article-image

Key factors contributing

Key factors contributing to this positive trend include a 47 per cent increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the early part of 2024, decreasing Brent crude prices, and substantial foreign portfolio investment (FPI) in Indian debt markets, official sources added.

"In order to maintain its pace of desired investments for economic growth and development, India needs capital from both domestic and foreign sources. In this context, increase in weight of India in global EM indices gains positive significance," official sources said

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

S&P 500 & Dow Jones Plummet Down After Surprising Job Data, Nasdaq Feels Pressure Of Tech Stock's...

S&P 500 & Dow Jones Plummet Down After Surprising Job Data, Nasdaq Feels Pressure Of Tech Stock's...

India Overtakes China In Morgan Stanley Emerging Market Index, Could Lead To $4.5 Billion Equities...

India Overtakes China In Morgan Stanley Emerging Market Index, Could Lead To $4.5 Billion Equities...

RBI Fines Godrej Housing Finance, Aadhar Housing Finance, And HUDCO For Regulatory Non-Compliance

RBI Fines Godrej Housing Finance, Aadhar Housing Finance, And HUDCO For Regulatory Non-Compliance

Sporty Luxury: BMW 320Ld M Sport Pro

Sporty Luxury: BMW 320Ld M Sport Pro

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading IPO Day 2: Issue Subscribed 18.17 Times; NII Portion At 28.56...

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading IPO Day 2: Issue Subscribed 18.17 Times; NII Portion At 28.56...