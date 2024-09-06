Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading IPO: Day 1: Public Issue Subscribed 6.38 Times, Retail Investors Bid 7.92x

The National Stock Exchange data shows that until 10.30 am on September 6, the total bids for subscriptions for the Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO stood at 6.38 times. With 1.43 crore shares up for grabs, the investors placed bids for more than 9.09 crore shares.

Against the 71.54 lakh shares allotted for the category, retail investors applied for over 5.66 crore shares. In the retail sector, the issue was subscribed 7.92 times.

The IPO was subscribed for 5.25 times by non-institutional investors (NIIs), with applications for over 1.60 crore shares against the 30.66 lakh shares set aside for the category.

With 40.88 lakh shares set aside for the category, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) placed bids for approximately 1.82 crore shares, resulting in a 4.45 times booking in the category.

Lot size and Minimum bids

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd.'s Rs 169.65-crore public offering is made up of an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 57 lakh shares, valued at Rs 47.23 crore, and a fresh issue of 1.48 crore shares, totalling Rs 122.43 crore. The price range for the Shree Tirupati Balajee initial public offering is Rs 78 to Rs 83 per share.

Retail investors may bid as little as Rs 14,940 for a minimum lot size of 1 lot, containing 180 shares for the Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading IPO.

The minimum lot size for small non-institutional investors (sNII) to place a bid is 14 lots, or 2,520 shares, for Rs 2,09,160. Bids from Big Non-Institutional Investors (bNII) are accepted for lots with a minimum size of 67 lots, or 12,060 shares, with a maximum investment amount of Rs. 10,980.

Subscription timetable

September 5 through September 9 is when subscriptions for the Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO are open.

Tuesday, September 10 is probably when the Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO share allotment status will be finalised. On Wednesday, September 11, following the share allocation, unsuccessful bidders will begin receiving their refunds, and successful bidders will receive shares of Shree Tirupati Balajee in their Demat accounts on the same day.

On September 12, Shree Tirupati Balajee's shares are expected to go public on the NSE and BSE.

Shree Tirupati Balajee Financials

Compared to Rs 478.14 crore in FY23, Shree Tirupati Balajee Limited's revenue for FY24 increased by over 15 per cent to Rs 552.82 crore.

In FY24, the company's profit-after-tax increased to Rs 36.07 crore, a 74 per cent increase from FY23's Rs 20.72 crore. From Rs 110.21 crore in FY23 to Rs 173.07 crore in FY24, net worth increased by more than 57 per cent.