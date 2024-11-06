GAIL Shares Surge Almost 7% On NSE After Q2 Results Jumps 10% To ₹2,690 Crore In Q2 FY25

gailonline.com

Gas authority of India (GAIL India) shares surged almost 7 per cent on NSE (National Stock Exchange) after Q2 results declared yesterday on november 5 revealed net profit profit rose 10 per cent to Rs 2,690 crore in second quarter of FY25.

The share price touched a day-high level of Rs 209.99 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange) after hitting the opening bell at Rs 201.00 per share on the Indian Stock Exchanges.

The stock was currently trading at Rs 209.40 per share on the indian bourses, with a jump of 6.61 per cent amounting to a Rs 12.99 per share on the stock exchanges.

GAIL Q2 FY25

The consolidated net profit of GAIL (India) increased by 10 per cent to Rs 2,690 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024–25 compared to the previous year. In the same time frame last year, the biggest gas distributor in the nation made a combined net profit of Rs 2,442 crore.

Compared to Rs 33,049 crore in Q1 of last year, revenue from operations increased slightly to Rs 33,981 crore in Q2 FY25.

Natural gas and petchem EBIT

EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) from the natural gas transmission segment was Rs 1,402 crore during the reviewed quarter, up from Rs 1,294 crore during the same period last year.

In contrast to last year's loss of Rs 161 crore, the company's petro-chem segment reported an EBIT of Rs 146 crore for the quarter.

EBIT for GAIL's natural gas marketing segment decreased from Rs 1,722 crore in the same period last year to Rs 1,254 crore in Q2.

Natural gas transmission volume

Throughout the quarter, the volume of natural gas transmission was 130.63 million metric standard cubic meters per day (MMSCMD), while the volume of gas marketing was 96.60 MMSCMD. Polymer sales increased to 226 TMT from 169 TMT in Q1 FY25, while LHC sales increased to 253 TMT in Q2 from 218 TMT in the previous quarter, according to the company.

During the current quarter, the company spent Rs 1,885 crore on capital expenditures, primarily for pipelines, petrochemicals, etc., bringing the total capex up to H1FY25 to Rs 3,544 crore.