95 Companies To Post Q2 Earnings Today, Including Blue Star, Powergrid Corp, Tata Steel & Gujarat Gas

The Q2 earnings season is underway and has picked up full steam, churning out results of top conglomerates as well as companies in midcap and smallcap categories.

Today, 95 companies are scheduled to declare their Q2 results, which include low-income housing finance provider Aadhar Housing Finance, private hospital chain Apollo Hospital, industrial and retail refrigeration solution provider Blue Star, Birla Group-owned Chambal Fertilisers, and city gas distributor Gujarat Gas.

Industrial lubricants manufacturer Gulf Oil; steel manufacturing arm of Jindal Group JSPL; cement manufacturing giant JK Cement; decorative coating and paint company Kansai Nerolac; power transmission PSU Powergrid Corp., the steel arm of the tata group Tata Steel, and RP-Sanjiv Goenka Ventures are also scheduled to post their Q2 results.

All companies declaring Q2 results

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd.

ABC Gas (International) Ltd.

Adcon Capital Services Ltd.

Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Avalon Technologies Ltd.

Bits Ltd.

Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd.

Blue Star Ltd.

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd.

Delta Corp Ltd.

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.

Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd.

Divyashakti Ltd.

Dugar Housing Developments Ltd.

Elango Industries Ltd.

Endurance Technologies Ltd.

Ester Industries Ltd.

FDC Ltd.

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd.

Gayatri Sugars Ltd.

Ge Power India Ltd.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.

Granules India Ltd.

Gujarat Gas Ltd.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd.

GP Petroleums Ltd.

Hitech Pipes Ltd.

ID Info Business Services Ltd.

Infra Industries Ltd.

India Radiators Ltd.

Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd.

India Pesticides Ltd.

Jackson Investments Ltd.

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd.

Jayabharat Credit Ltd.

J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

J.J.Finance Corporation Ltd.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.

JMJ Fintech Ltd.

Jyoti Structures Ltd.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.

Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd.

Kemp & Company Ltd.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd.

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd.

K.P. Energy Ltd.

KP Green Engineering Ltd.

KPI Green Energy Ltd.

Krishna Ventures Ltd.

Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd.

NDR Auto Components Ltd.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd.

Oasis Securities Ltd.

Organic Coatings Ltd.

Pan India Corporation Ltd.

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd.

Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd.

Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd.

Pricol Ltd.

Prima Agro Ltd.

Prima Industries Ltd.

Radix Industries (India) Ltd.

Rain Industries Ltd.

Ranjit Securities Ltd.

Raymed Labs Ltd.

Rites Ltd.

RPSG Ventures Ltd.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd.

SBL Infratech Ltd.

Shipping Corporation Of India Land And Assets Ltd.

Singer India Ltd.

Shelter Infra Projects Ltd.

Sonata Software Ltd.

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd.

Spel Semiconductor Ltd.

Spencers Retail Ltd.

Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd.

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd.

Tarc Ltd.

Tata Steel Ltd.

Teamlease Services Ltd.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd.

Tiaan Consumer Ltd.

Trident Ltd.

Umang Dairies Ltd.

Usha Martin Ltd.

Virinchi Ltd.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd.

Waterbase Ltd.

Welspun Investments And Commercials Ltd.

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd.

Titan Q2 FY25

Titan's consolidated net profit for the quarter ending September 30, 2024 (Q2 FY25) was Rs 704 crore, a 23.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline.

In the previous year, the company reported a profit of Rs 916 crore.

From Rs 10,837 crore in the September 2023 quarter to Rs 13,660 crore, the total income increased 26 per cent year over year.

EBITDA decreased 11.5 per cent year over year to Rs 1,358 crore from Rs 1,535 crore in the prior fiscal quarter.

Jewellery and watch segment business

The jewellery segment reported a 25.5 per cent rise in total revenue to Rs 10,763 crore, segment-wise. EBIT decreased by 22.7 per cent year over year to 932 crore, and the EBIT margin decreased by 540 basis points to 8.7 per cent.

The total revenue from watches and wearables increased 19.1 per cent to Rs 1,301 crore from Rs 1,092 crore in the second quarter of 2023.