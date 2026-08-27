GACM Technologies Hits 52-Week High, Stock Jumps 110% In One Month On AI Mandate

GACM Technologies Hits 52-Week High |

Mumbai: GACM Technologies shares have attracted investor attention after a sharp rally, higher foreign institutional ownership and an artificial intelligence project.

The stock, traded as GATECH on the NSE, reached Rs 1.03 on August 27, 2026. It has gained 110.20 percent in one month and touched a fresh 52-week high after rising steadily from late-July levels.

FII Holding Rises

The company’s August 2026 shareholding data showed foreign institutional investor holding at 31.22 percent, compared with less than 1 percent earlier.

The increase followed a capital raise involving four funds: Minerva Ventures Fund, Magnifica Global Opportunities VCC-MGO High Conviction Fund, AL Maha Investment Fund PCC–Onyx Strategy and Ebisu Global Opportunities Fund.

Together, the disclosed allotments covered 49.50 crore shares, significantly changing the company’s ownership profile.

New AI Insurance Project

GACM Technologies announced on August 27 that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Winfluential Private Limited.

Under the MoU, GACM will act as the technology development partner for an AI-powered insurance platform. The project is valued at an estimated Rs 25 crore, excluding GST and other statutory taxes, and is expected to take 18 to 24 months.

The platform will include customer and policy management, agent CRM, KYC, commission tracking, claims support and policy renewals.

It will also offer AI-based lead scoring, sales assistance, predictive analytics, product recommendations, conversational AI, mobile applications and links with insurers and third-party services.

Payments Linked To Milestones

Payments will be made across eight milestones, starting with project planning and ending with launch, handover and documentation. GACM said this structure could provide cash-flow visibility during implementation.

The project includes a 12-month warranty after launch. A possible annual maintenance agreement may provide recurring revenue later.

Key Risks Remain

The Rs 25 crore value is only the estimated consideration under the MoU and will not be recognised as immediate revenue.

A final software development or master services agreement is yet to be signed. Future progress will depend on execution, technical requirements and revenue recognition.