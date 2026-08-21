GACM Technologies Raises ₹49.50 Crore Through QIP, Overseas Funds Secure Nearly 29% Stake

GACM raised Rs 49.50 crore through a QIP. |

Mumbai: GACM Technologies Ltd has expanded its institutional shareholder base after raising Rs 49.50 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). Four overseas funds together now hold nearly 29 percent of the company’s post-issue equity.

The development comes as GACM Technologies shares trade near their 52-week high, drawing attention from investors watching for a possible technical breakout.

QIP completed in two days

The QIP opened on August 13, 2026, and closed on August 14 after the company received applications and funds from eligible qualified institutional buyers.

GACM allotted 49.50 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 1 each, taking the total fundraising to Rs 49.50 crore. The fresh capital is expected to strengthen the company’s financial position as it enters its next stage of business execution.

Four overseas funds receive shares

Minerva Ventures Fund was allotted 14.50 crore shares, while Magnifica Global Opportunities VCC–MGO High Conviction Fund received 14 crore shares.

AL Maha Investment Fund PCC–Onyx Strategy and Ebisu Global Opportunities Fund were allotted 10.50 crore shares each.

According to Indian regulatory and exchange disclosures cited by the company, these entities have been identified under India’s Foreign Portfolio Investor framework. Collectively, their holdings account for approximately 29 percent of GACM’s expanded equity capital.

Revenue and profit record growth

GACM’s consolidated revenue increased by more than 57 percent during FY26. Consolidated profit after tax climbed over 108 percent.

The company has also reported profits for 12 consecutive quarters, indicating greater consistency in its operating performance.

GACM has exposure to an artificial intelligence-led education technology business through a 30 percent stake. The business has reported confirmed orders worth more than Rs 30 crore, including Rs 25 crore from the Delhi Government and Rs 5 crore from the Tamil Nadu Government.

It has also reported five registered AI-related patents. However, other opportunities under discussion should not be considered confirmed revenue.

Shares approach breakout level

Rising trading volumes and the stock’s proximity to its 52-week high have placed the counter at an important technical level. A sustained move above the peak could signal a breakout, while an unsuccessful attempt may reinforce resistance.