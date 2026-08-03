GACM Technologies Signs ₹15 Crore Software MoU, Meridian Intelligence Partnership To Run Until September 2028

GACM Technologies has signed a Rs 15 crore MoU with Meridian Intelligence for software projects. |

Hyderabad: GACM Technologies Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Meridian Intelligence Private Limited for software development projects. The proposed collaboration is valued at Rs 15 crore and will remain valid until September 30, 2028.

Software Expansion

The partnership aims to strengthen GACM Technologies’ software development capabilities and create new business opportunities. It will provide a framework under which both companies can explore and carry out technology projects over the next two years.

The MoU sets the direction for the collaboration . Specific software projects are expected to be taken up through separate binding agreements between the two companies in the future.

GACM Technologies said the association would help it expand its technology services, develop scalable software solutions and build long-term revenue opportunities. The company also expects the partnership to support its growth strategy in the technology and digital solutions market.

Management View

J. V. Tirupati Rao, Managing Director of GACM Technologies, said the company remained focused on developing technology solutions that meet changing business needs and create long-term value for stakeholders.

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He added that the collaboration with Meridian Intelligence would help GACM strengthen its software capabilities, improve its market presence and explore new growth opportunities. The company expects the partnership to support the delivery of reliable and scalable technology products.

Financial Performance

The announcement comes after GACM Technologies reported improved financial performance in FY26. Its consolidated revenue rose to Rs 22.94 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 14.58 crore in the previous year.

Consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 8.60 crore from Rs 4.12 crore during the same period. The rise in revenue and profit reflected stronger business momentum and disciplined execution, the company said.

GACM Technologies believes strategic partnerships can help it improve innovation, widen its service portfolio and create sustainable value. The Meridian Intelligence MoU is expected to support these goals while giving both companies a clear roadmap for future software development work.