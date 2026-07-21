Maharashtra Govt Signs MoU With KDCA For International Cricket Stadium & Multi-Sports Hub In Kolhapur | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kolhapur District Cricket Association (KDCA) to develop an international-standard cricket stadium and multi-sports hub in Kolhapur. The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister and Sports Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar at Mantralaya.

31.90 acres of govt land transferred for stadium

Under the agreement, 12.76 hectares (31.90 acres) of government land at Vikaswadi in Karveer taluka has been transferred to the KDCA for the project. The proposed stadium, to be built in accordance with BCCI and ICC norms, will have a seating capacity of around 35,000 spectators.

The project will include a modern pavilion, practice grounds, indoor training centre, sports science centre, clubhouse, floodlights, cricket museum, parking facilities, internal roads, drainage, solar power systems and advanced security infrastructure.

Multi-sports hub for boxing, judo, archery & more

The government said the facility would be developed as a multi-sports hub, with world-class infrastructure for disciplines including boxing, judo, archery, wrestling, swimming, table tennis and fencing, in addition to cricket.

The project is expected to strengthen Maharashtra's sports infrastructure, provide modern training facilities for young athletes, especially from rural areas, generate local employment, and boost sports tourism and the regional economy.

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