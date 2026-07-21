Bhiwandi Doctors Stage Black-Badge Protest, Seek Stronger Legal Protection After Dombivli Hospital Assault

Doctors in Bhiwandi wore black badges and submitted a memorandum demanding stronger legal safeguards for healthcare workers | File Photo

Bhiwandi, July 21, 2026: Condemning the recent assault on a doctor at a government hospital in Dombivli, the Bhiwandi unit of the National Integrated Medical Association (NIMA) on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Bhiwandi Tehsildar Abhijit Khole, urging the Maharashtra government to enforce stricter measures for the safety of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers.

As a mark of protest, doctors across Bhiwandi city and the taluka continued their medical services while wearing black badges, expressing solidarity with the assaulted doctor and raising concerns over the increasing incidents of violence against healthcare professionals.

NIMA Seeks Stronger Protection

In its memorandum, NIMA stated that attacks on doctors, nurses and hospital staff, along with incidents of vandalism at healthcare institutions, have become increasingly frequent across the state.

Although Maharashtra has enacted legislation to protect medical professionals from violence, the association alleged that inadequate implementation and weak enforcement have failed to deter such attacks.

The association demanded the immediate arrest and stringent legal action against all those involved in the assault at the Dombivli government hospital.

It also called upon the state government to ensure adequate security arrangements at all public and private hospitals, implement a strict zero-tolerance policy against violence in healthcare institutions, and expedite the enactment of a comprehensive Central law to safeguard healthcare workers across the country.

NIMA office-bearers said repeated incidents of violence not only threaten the safety of medical professionals but also adversely affect healthcare delivery, creating an atmosphere of fear among doctors and hospital staff. They stressed that medical personnel should be able to discharge their duties without intimidation or the risk of physical assault.

Memorandum Submitted

The memorandum was submitted under the guidance of NIMA National President Dr Ashutosh Kulkarni and Maharashtra State President Dr Raju Tatewar. Among those present were Dr Rajesh Dahapute, President of NIMA Bhiwandi Taluka, Dr Ramesh Adep, Dr Faizan Ansari, Dr D. Vaingati, Dr A. Salam Siddiqui, Dr Anwar Anjum, Dr Jamir Hasan, along with several other medical practitioners from Bhiwandi.

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The protest follows widespread outrage within the medical fraternity after the alleged assault on a doctor at the Dombivli government hospital, with healthcare organisations across Maharashtra demanding stricter enforcement of existing laws and enhanced security at medical institutions to prevent such incidents in the future.

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