G G Engineering Reports 39% Revenue Decline, Posts ₹6.3 Crore Loss In Q4 FY26

G G Engineering reported a 39 percent decline in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 28.0 crore. |

Mumbai: G G Engineering Ltd reported a sharp decline in earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, as lower revenue and losses in its securities business weighed on profitability.

The company’s revenue from operations fell 39 percent year-on-year to Rs 28.0 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 45.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company posted a net loss of Rs 6.3 crore during the quarter compared with a loss of Rs 0.2 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total income also declined 39 percent to Rs 28.9 crore.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue slipped 1.3 percent from Rs 28.4 crore reported in Q3 FY26. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 4.0 crore in the previous quarter, but moved into a loss during Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at a loss of Rs 6.5 crore against a profit of Rs 4.7 crore in the December quarter.

Total expenses rose sharply to Rs 35.5 crore from Rs 24.9 crore in Q3 FY26, mainly due to higher purchase costs and other expenses. Finance costs increased to Rs 6 lakh from Rs 2.8 lakh sequentially.

What Drove The Numbers?

The company said its business segments include infrastructure trading, engineering services and dealing in shares and securities. The shares and securities segment reported a loss of Rs 5.0 crore in Q4 FY26 against a profit of Rs 4.1 crore in the previous quarter, which significantly impacted overall profitability.

Infrastructure trading revenue also declined year-on-year. Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at a loss of Rs 0.04 each for the quarter.

The company also highlighted that its proposed merger with Integra Essentia Ltd remains subject to regulatory approvals.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, revenue from operations declined 6.8 percent to Rs 166 crore from Rs 178 crore in FY25. Net loss for the full year stood at Rs 0.5 crore compared with a profit of Rs 7.7 crore in the previous year.

Profit before tax fell sharply to Rs 0.9 crore from Rs 11.5 crore a year ago. During the year, the board also approved the appointment of M/s G Mansi & Associates as internal auditor for FY27.

The statutory auditor issued an unmodified audit opinion on the financial results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.