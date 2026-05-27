GTT Data Solutions Reports 477% Revenue Growth To ₹133.3 Crore In Q4, Loss Widens

GTT Data Solutions reported consolidated Q4 FY26 revenue growth of 477 percent year-on-year to Rupees 133.3 crore. |

Mumbai: GTT Data Solutions Limited reported audited consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 133.3 crore for Q4 FY26, sharply higher than Rupees 5.0 crore reported in the same quarter last year. However, the company posted a consolidated net loss attributable to owners of Rupees 8.6 crore during the quarter, compared with a loss of Rupees 4.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax stood at a loss of Rupees 9.3 crore against a loss of Rupees 4.2 crore a year ago. Sequentially, revenue declined from Rupees 421.5 crore in Q3 FY26.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Total income for the quarter came in at Rupees 135.2 crore compared with Rupees 52.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Employee benefit expenses increased to Rupees 11.5 crore from Rupees 2.4 crore a year earlier, while depreciation and amortisation expenses rose to Rupees 6.4 crore from Rupees 1.2 crore. Finance costs stood at Rupees 0.8 crore against Rupees 0.6 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses climbed to Rupees 150.8 crore from Rupees 23.3 crore in Q4 FY25, resulting in a wider quarterly loss.

What Drove The Numbers

The company said growth was supported by acquisitions and expansion in its IT business operations. During FY26, GTT Data Solutions acquired full ownership of Itarium Technology Private Limited and also completed the acquisition of Alpharithm Technologies Private Limited for Rupees 15.0 crore through a mix of cash and share swap. The company also entered into an arrangement to acquire Antworks Solutions India Private Limited through a share swap transaction. Basic earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at negative Rupees 2.26 compared with negative Rupees 2.16 in Q4 FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rupees 1,333 crore from Rupees 161.3 crore in FY25. The company reported a full-year consolidated net loss attributable to owners of Rupees 16.7 crore compared with a loss of Rupees 7.5 crore in the previous year.

GTT Data Solutions said higher operating costs, integration expenses, and impairment charges at subsidiaries affected profitability during the year. The company also approved the conversion of promoter ICDs into equity shares to strengthen its capital structure and reduce debt.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.