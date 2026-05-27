Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Reports 4% Revenue Growth To ₹183.7 Crore In Q4, Profit Falls 52%

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels reported 3.6 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 183.7 crore. |

Mumbai: Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Limited reported audited consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 183.7 crore for Q4 FY26, up 3.6 percent from Rupees 177.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent declined 52 percent year-on-year to Rupees 11.9 crore from Rupees 26.6 crore. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 24.2 crore against Rupees 39.2 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, revenue declined from Rupees 200.1 crore in Q3 FY26, while profit also dropped from Rupees 24.2 crore recorded in the previous quarter.

Sequential And Annual Growth

The hospitality business remained the company’s largest segment, contributing Rupees 183.4 crore in Q4 FY26 revenue. EBITDA fell to Rupees 53.7 crore from Rupees 65.0 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 72.1 crore in Q3 FY26. Employee benefit expenses rose to Rupees 45.2 crore from Rupees 38.0 crore in the previous quarter and Rupees 38.0 crore a year ago. Other expenses also increased to Rupees 62.8 crore compared with Rupees 55.4 crore in Q4 FY25. The company reported an exceptional item impact of Rupees 1.6 crore during the quarter related to labour code implementation costs.

What Drove The Numbers

The company said it completed acquisitions of hotel assets in Mumbai and Kerala during FY26. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels acquired control of Zillion Hotels and Resorts Private Limited, which owns a hotel property in Juhu, Mumbai, for a consideration of Rupees 224.8 crore. It also acquired Fishermans Grove Resorts and Thali Hotels in Kerala.

The company stated that regulatory changes linked to the new labour codes led to additional expenses recognised during the quarter and full year. Basic earnings per share stood at Rupees 0.56 in Q4 FY26 against Rupees 1.25 in Q4 FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 12 percent to Rupees 707.3 crore from Rupees 631.5 crore in FY25. Net profit attributable to equity holders declined 21 percent to Rupees 65.7 crore from Rupees 83.6 crore in the previous financial year. EBITDA slipped to Rupees 223.7 crore from Rupees 230.3 crore. The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 0.75 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.