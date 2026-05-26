Liberty Shoes Q4 Net Profit Down 5.5% To ₹5.29 Cr |

New Delhi: Liberty Shoes Ltd on Tuesday reported a 5.5 per cent on-year decline in net profit to Rs 5.29 crore for the March quarter of FY26.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 5.60 crore for the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Liberty Shoes Ltd.

Its total income in the March quarter was up 13 per cent at Rs 212.27 crore in the March quarter of FY26. It was at Rs 187.80 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses of Liberty Shoes in the March quarter were up 15.22 per cent at Rs 206.15 crore.

For the entire FY26, Liberty Shoes net profit was down 17.5 per cent to Rs 11.19 crore. Its total revenue was at Rs 740.5 crore, up 9.5 per cent for the financial year ended on March 31, 2026.

Shares of Liberty Shoes on Tuesday closed at Rs 250 per scrip on BSE, down 0.12 per cent from the previous close.

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