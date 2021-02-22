Future-Reliance deal: Supreme Court issues notice to Future Retail on Amazon's plea against Delhi HC direction to maintain status quo

The Supreme Court issued notice to Future Retail, other entities of Future Group on Amazon's plea against Delhi High Court direction to maintain status quo on Future-Reliance deal.

The proceedings before NCLT will go on but will not culminate into any final order on amalgamation of FRL with Reliance, said the apex court on Amazon's plea. A bench comprising Justices R F Nariman and B R Gavai issued notices to Future Retail Ltd, Chairperson Kishore Biyani and others and sought their replies.

The bench said, "We issue notice to come up after three weeks, after the rejoinder is filed within two weeks. Meanwhile NCLT proceedings allowed to go on but not to culminate into any final order of sanction of schemes."