Future Group-Reliance deal: Amazon drags Future Retail to Supreme Court

The battle between Amazon and Future Group has not ended with the recent New Delhi High Court. Now, the ecommerce company, Amazon, has knocked the doors of the Supreme Court to halt the Future Group-Reliance deal from taking place, stated a news report .

Amazon moved the Apex court after the Delhi High Court revoked a previous single judge decision that effectively blocked the deal. The high court order was, however, an interim one and the next hearing is on February 26.

In its petition to the Supreme Court, Amazon said the New Delhi High Court should have waited for a detailed order of the single-judge bench before removing the hold on the deal.