Funding Alert: ANSR raises $15 mn from Sistema Asia Fund, Evolvence

ANSR, which helps multinational firms set up global capability centres, on Thursday said it has raised $15 million (about Rs 109.6 crore) in funding from Sistema Asia Fund and Evolvence India Fund.

ANSR will use the proceeds from the series B round to strengthen its global sales capabilities, develop new global locations for establishing Global Capability Centres (GCCs) across Eastern Europe, UAE and Canada, invest artificial intelligence (AI)-led technology for products such as Talent500 and Workspace and bolstering its growing global consulting practice, a statement said.

ANSR expects to achieve its goal of 100 GCCs and 1,00,000 cumulative full-time equivalent positions by end 2022, it added.

GCCs are captive centres that handle operations (back-office functions, support functions, and contact centres) and IT support to enhance productivity. Some large companies use GCCs as a centre of excellence as well.

Sumit Jain, Senior Partner at Sistema Asia Fund, will join the company board following the investment.

ANSR provides a comprehensive suite of end-to-end GCC products to help enterprises build and manage high-impact global teams.

It has set up more than 75 GCCs across industries, including those for Target, Wells Fargo Bank, Advance Auto Parts, Lowe''s, Delta Airlines, Giant Eagle, Falabella etc. It has helped its GCCs hire over 75,000 full time employees.

ANSR also has strategic partnerships with IBM, Google Cloud, ServiceNow and TechStars to drive capabilities development at the GCCs.

"We are very excited to partner with Sistema Asia Fund and Evolvence India Fund as we embark on our next phase of growth and evolution. GCCs are now a mainstream strategy for companies to build high performance global teams and drive their relevancy and future-proofing agenda," ANSR founder and CEO Lalit Ahuja said.

He added that the GCC market segment is poised for rapid growth in the post-COVID era as companies cutting across size, industry and location considerations are establishing global teams to accelerate their transformation into technology and data driven businesses.

The GCC market in India is estimated at nearly USD 30 billion with more than 1.3 million professionals working for a global GCC