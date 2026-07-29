FSSAI Orders ‘Energy Drink’ Label Removal From Bottles & Cans, Companies Get 90 Days To Make Changes

FSSAI has directed high-caffeine beverage makers to remove the “energy drink” label. |

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has directed companies selling high-caffeine beverages to stop using the term 'energy drink' on bottles and cans.

The regulator said India currently has no defined standard for describing such products as energy drinks. Companies have reportedly been given 90 days to change their labels and comply with the direction.

Misleading Claims

FSSAI said claims such as 'provides energy to the body and mind' or 'removes weakness' could mislead consumers. It has therefore asked companies to avoid using such messages while promoting high-caffeine beverages.

Several beverage companies, including PepsiCo, reportedly opposed the decision, saying that removing the term could affect their brands and sales.

However, FSSAI Chief Executive Officer Rajit Punhani said companies disagreeing with the direction could approach the courts. Government sources said the companies later agreed to follow the rules.

Health Concerns

Health concerns over high-caffeine drinks are increasing worldwide because such beverages can contain large amounts of caffeine, sugar and taurine.

England plans to ban the sale of these beverages to children below 16 years from April next year. In some parts of Pakistan, similar products are reportedly marketed as 'stimulant drinks'.

Advertising Impact

Energy drink makers often advertise their products as providing an immediate boost and improving alertness or physical activity.

Red Bull uses its popular 'Gives You Wiiings' slogan, while PepsiCo’s advertisements for Sting suggest that the drink provides an electricity-like energy boost.

The Indian Beverage Association said it would comply with the government’s rules and supported policies based on scientific evidence.

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Business Worries

However, in a confidential letter sent to FSSAI on July 6, the association reportedly warned that making preliminary notices public could damage companies’ reputations, hurt business and confuse consumers.

It also said companies should be consulted before major regulations are introduced. Such discussions, it added, would make implementation easier, reduce disputes and ensure greater transparency throughout the regulatory process for all stakeholders.