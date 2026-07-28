FDA Suspends FSSAI Licence Of Iconic Fort Udupi Restaurant Poornima Over Fungal Food, Serious Hygiene Violations In Mumbai |

Mumbai: Continuing its crackdown on food safety violations, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence of Poornima Restaurant, a popular Udupi eatery in Fort, with immediate effect after inspectors found multiple hygiene and food safety violations during a surprise inspection.

The restaurant is popular among office-goers, professionals and visitors to the city's business district.

The action follows an inspection carried out by FDA officials last week under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. According to the FDA, inspectors detected several serious violations that posed a potential risk to public health.

Among the major findings was fungal growth on stored raw vegetables, including drumsticks used for sambar, and on bananas kept for preparing the restaurant's popular banana vada. Officials said fungal contamination in food preparation areas is particularly concerning in kitchens handling fermented foods such as idli and dosa batter, as it can compromise food safety.

FDA officials further found flies inside the kitchen, stagnant water, dirty drains without cockroach traps, unhygienic walls and ceilings with peeling paint, rusted surfaces, and poor overall sanitation.

Following the inspection, the FDA suspended the restaurant's FSSAI licence with immediate effect and directed it to cease all food business operations until the deficiencies are rectified and compliance with food safety standards is verified. The restaurant remained closed on Monday. Staff members said repair and rectification work is underway and expressed hope of reopening within the next few days.

The action is part of the FDA's ongoing drive against food establishments violating hygiene norms. Last week, the regulator had also ordered the closure of a canteen at the BMC headquarters after it allegedly failed to comply with food safety requirements despite being issued a notice. In recent weeks, the FDA has taken action against several restaurants across Mumbai after inspections uncovered serious food safety and hygiene lapses.