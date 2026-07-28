FDA Cracks Down On Palghar Collector Office Canteen, Suspends FSSAI Licence Over Expired Food & Hygiene Lapses | Pexels Image

Palghar: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licence of the canteen operating within the Palghar District Collector’s office after an inspection uncovered expired food items and serious violations of food safety and hygiene standards.





The action follows a surprise inspection conducted on July 24 by the Palghar unit of the FDA under the guidance of Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. The inspection was carried out to assess compliance with food safety and sanitation norms at the government canteen, which serves hundreds of visitors, government officials and employees every day.



During the inspection, FDA officials found expired food items stored in the canteen’s stockroom. Authorities expressed concern that the products could have been used in food preparation or sold to customers, posing a potential risk to public health.





The inspection also revealed poor hygiene conditions in the kitchen. Officials noted deficiencies in food preparation, storage and handling practices, with the premises failing to meet the standards prescribed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.



Considering the seriousness of the violations, the FDA suspended the canteen’s Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence with immediate effect. Legal proceedings have also been initiated against the operator under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.