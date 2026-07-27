Nashik: FDA Permanently Cancels Shivnath Ayurveda's Manufacturing Licence Following ANiS Complaint | Sourced

Nashik: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has permanently cancelled the manufacturing licence of Shivnath Ayurveda Product Company, owned by Dr Mohan Puri of Jaigaon in Sinnar taluka. The action follows sustained efforts by the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANiS) against alleged illegal drug manufacturing and quackery.

According to a statement issued by ANiS, the organisation has filed complaints against several alleged quacks across Maharashtra following the widely discussed Bharat Kharat case. Advocate Ranjana Pagar-Gawande, State Secretary of ANiS, had earlier lodged a complaint against alleged godman Rajendra Gadge Baba of Wadgaon Pan near Sangamner. Dr Mohan Puri has also been named as a co-accused in that case.

ANI alleged that Dr Puri was supplying unapproved medicines at the alleged godman's gatherings, and police had reportedly seized a stock of such medicines during the investigation. Advocate Pagar-Gawande subsequently filed a complaint with the FDA, alleging that Dr Puri was manufacturing medicines in violation of prescribed norms.

Acting on the complaint, FDA officials from Nashik inspected the manufacturing unit in Jaigaon. The inspection reportedly revealed serious violations, including non-compliance with pharmaceutical manufacturing standards, deficiencies in the production process, and breaches of multiple provisions under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and related regulations.

Following the inspection, the FDA issued a show-cause notice to Dr Puri and sought his explanation. After conducting a hearing, the authority concluded that serious violations had been established and passed an interim order on June 30, 2026, permanently cancelling the company's manufacturing licence.

The decision was officially communicated to Advocate Ranjana Pagar-Gawande through a letter issued by Ch. A. More, Assistant Commissioner (Drugs) and Licensing Authority, FDA Nashik Division-II.

According to information that emerged during the investigation, Dr Mohan Puri is alleged to be a close associate of Rajendra Gadge Baba and is suspected by investigating agencies of supplying medicines to various self-styled godmen.

The ANiS press statement was jointly signed by Advocate Ranjana Pagar-Gawande, Dr. T. R. Gorane, Prof. Dr Sudesh Ghoderao, and Krishna Chandgude.