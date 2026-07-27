Nashik: Builder Duped Of ₹14.07 Lakh In Fake BYD EV Dealership Scam | Representational Image

Nashik: Cyber fraudsters have exploited the growing demand for electric vehicle (EV) dealerships by setting up a sophisticated online scam. A Nashik-based builder was allegedly cheated of ₹14.07 lakh after being lured with the promise of securing a dealership for leading EV manufacturer BYD through a fake website and fraudulent email communications.



The victim, Gaurav Tarachand Gupta, a resident of the Jaipur House area in Parijat Nagar, was planning to enter the electric vehicle sales business. While searching online for an official BYD dealership opportunity, he reportedly came across a counterfeit website created by cyber criminals. Believing it to be genuine, he proceeded with the dealership process and transferred ₹14.07 lakh.



Gupta later attempted to verify the dealership by contacting the company again, but found that the mobile numbers provided had been switched off. Realising he had been defrauded, he approached the Nashik Cyber Police.



A case has been registered at the Nashik Cyber Police Station. Police are tracing the accused through the bank accounts and IP addresses used in the fraud. The investigation is being led by Senior Police Inspector Sushila Kolhe.