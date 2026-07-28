FDA Action Against Elite Clubs: CCI, Juhu Gymkhanas, MIG, Willingdon Lose FSSAI Licences | File Pic

Mumbai: In a sweeping crackdown on food safety violations, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the FSSAI licences of five elite Mumbai clubs after surprise inspections revealed serious hygiene and food safety lapses. The action was taken following inspections conducted on July 27 under the directions of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

The five clubs whose licences have been suspended with immediate effect are The Cricket Club of India (CCI), RK Juhu Gymkhana, The Aparna Juhu Gymkhana, MIG Cricket Club (Bandra East) and The Willingdon Sports Club. In addition, Goregaon Sports Club in Malad West has been issued a Stop Business Notice for allegedly operating without the mandatory food business licence, while another establishment was served an improvement notice.

Maharashtra FDA suspends food license of Cricket Club of India, 4 other Mumbai clubs after 'cockroaches, fungus found in kitchens'. pic.twitter.com/1ttQ0pL7cI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 28, 2026

The inspections, carried out under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, uncovered widespread violations, including cockroach and fly infestation, mouldy and expired food items, poor segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, blocked drains, grease accumulation, unhygienic kitchen conditions, improper food storage, lack of temperature monitoring, inadequate food labelling, non-compliance with FIFO/FEFO inventory practices and poor personal hygiene among food handlers.

"Many of these premises are over 80 to 90 years old. While they have maintained the front of the establishments well, their sewage systems and kitchens are in a pathetic condition," a senior FDA official who participated in the inspection told The Free Press Journal.

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Among the most serious findings were at The Cricket Club of India (CCI), where inspectors found heavy cockroach and fly infestation, water dripping onto food stored in cold rooms, mouldy vegetables, expired food products and food-contact utensils placed directly on the floor. The FDA also noted the absence of colour-coded chopping boards, increasing the risk of cross-contamination. Following the inspection, CCI temporarily suspended its kitchen and bakery operations until further notice, while keeping its sports facilities open. In a message to members, the club said it was taking all necessary steps to restore normal operations at the earliest.

At MIG Cricket Club, the FDA found that an unauthorised catering agency, Nebula Catering Services, was operating on the premises without a valid FSSAI licence. Inspectors also reported improper food storage, unhygienic conditions, lack of mandatory medical records for food handlers and structural changes carried out without informing the licensing authority.

RK Juhu Gymkhana, The Aparna Juhu Gymkhana and The Willingdon Sports Club were found to have deficiencies ranging from poor sanitation and deteriorating kitchen infrastructure to inadequate hygiene practices, non-food-grade packaging materials and failure to maintain mandatory food safety records.

The FDA said similar special inspection drives will continue across Maharashtra to ensure compliance with food safety norms and protect public health.

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