Maharashtra CET Cell Extends Agriculture UG Admission Registration Deadline Till July 31; Over 21,000 Students Have Applied | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the registration deadline for centralized admissions to undergraduate agricultural courses for the academic year 2026–27. Eligible candidates can now complete their online registration until July 31, 2026, providing aspiring students with an additional opportunity to apply.

The extension applies to admissions across nine professional undergraduate programmes offered by Maharashtra's state agricultural universities. These include B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Community Science, Agricultural Business Management, B.F.Sc. Fisheries Science, B.Tech. Agricultural Engineering, B.Tech. Food Technology, and B.Tech. Biotechnology.

Also Watch:

According to the CET Cell, 21,427 students have registered for the admission process so far. Last year, the total number of registrations stood at 23,036. Registration for the current admission cycle began on July 10, with the original deadline scheduled for July 25, which has now been extended by six days.

Officials stated that, except for Agricultural Engineering, admissions to the remaining courses are based on eligibility through MHT-CET, JEE, and NEET, depending on the programme. The CET Cell has urged all eligible candidates who have qualified in the prescribed entrance examinations to complete the centralized admission registration within the revised deadline.

Maharashtra's four agricultural universities collectively offer these four-year professional degree programmes through 195 agricultural colleges, with a total intake capacity of 17,586 seats.

Students are required to submit their applications online through the relevant admission link on the CET Cell's official website and upload all mandatory documents and certificates in scanned format. The CET Cell has advised applicants to regularly visit the official portal for updates regarding the admission schedule, eligibility criteria, required documents and other notifications.