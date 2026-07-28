MHT CET Row: CET Cell Files Police Complaint Over ₹12 Lakh 'Special Centre' Audio Clip | AI Representational Image

Mumbai, July 28: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MH CET) Cell has lodged a police complaint after an alleged audio clip surfaced, in which a woman is purportedly heard offering a “special” examination centre to an engineering aspirant for ₹12 lakh.

The authenticity of the audio clip has not been independently confirmed. However, the CET Cell has initiated legal proceedings and sought an investigation into the matter.

The alleged conversation has raised concerns over the transparency of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test process. Students, parents and opposition Congress leaders have called for a detailed probe, claiming that any irregularities could affect deserving candidates seeking admission to engineering colleges.

MH CET Exam Scam | 'आम्ही सांगू त्या सेंटरवर जाऊन परीक्षा द्या'https://t.co/gVILdm21Fz — LS Marathi (@lsmarathi) July 28, 2026

According to Press Trust of India, MH CET Cell Commissioner and CEO Dilip Sardesai said the department took note of the unverified audio clip and filed complaints with the state cyber cell and Mumbai’s Azad Maidan Police.

“The MH-CET Cell has not received any complaint in connection with the audio clip. We have taken cognisance of it and lodged complaints with the state cyber cell and the Azad Maidan police (in Mumbai),” Sardesai said.

Rejecting allegations that candidates could influence their examination centre allotment, Sardesai explained that the process is fully computerised and random.

He said students are allowed to provide preferences for four examination centres. Female candidates can opt for centres within their district. However, candidates are informed about their city or town of examination only a week before the test, while the exact centre details are shared two days before the exam.

“No student has the final say in selecting the examination centre. It is allotted randomly through a computerised process,” Sardesai said.

The controversy intensified after Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Balaji Gade questioned how some students with relatively low Class 12 and JEE scores managed to secure nearly 99 percentile in the MHT CET examination.

Responding to the allegations, Sardesai said individual cases would be examined but cautioned against drawing conclusions without evidence.

“We will analyse the students under suspicion. But on this information alone, we cannot conclude that those who scored very high percentiles did anything wrong,” he said.

Parents and students have demanded an independent inquiry into cases where candidates with weaker academic backgrounds allegedly achieved exceptionally high CET scores.

Teachers have also urged authorities to examine unusual score patterns while ensuring that genuine candidates are not unfairly affected during the admission process.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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