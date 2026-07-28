President Murmu Launches Fare-Free E-Bus Service RAAHI, Announces Third E-Upahaar Auction | X - rashtrapatibhvn

New Delhi [India], July 28: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday launched RAAHI (Rashtrapati Bhavan Access And Heritage Interconnector), a fare-free electric bus service, and the third edition of e-Upahaar, an auction of curated Presidential gifts, on the completion of four years of her Presidency.

Sharing details of the launch, the President of India's official X account stated that RAAHI was introduced to promote green and inclusive mobility.

"Promoting green and inclusive mobility, President Droupadi Murmu launched RAAHI (Rashtrapati Bhavan Access And Heritage Interconnector), a fare-free electric bus service, on completion of four years of her Presidency," the President of India's official X account posted.

"Introduced for the staff and residents of the President's Estate, the 27-seater bus is equipped with wheelchair accessibility and is operated by women drivers and conductors. The initiative aims to provide safe, convenient and inclusive mobility, particularly for women, children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities," the post read.

Promoting green and inclusive mobility, President Droupadi Murmu launched RAAHI (Rashtrapati Bhavan Access And Heritage Interconnector), a fare-free electric bus service, on completion of four years of her Presidency.



Introduced for the staff and residents of the President's… pic.twitter.com/7uywZCDCZa — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 28, 2026

In another post on X, President Murmu announced the launch of the third edition of e-Upahaar, featuring 300 curated Presidential gifts that will be available for public auction.

"On completion of four years of her Presidency, President Droupadi Murmu launched the third edition of e-Upahaar, featuring 300 curated Presidential gifts for public auction. The auction will be open from 5 August to 5 September 2026," she said.

The President added that all proceeds generated through the auction would be utilised to support social causes.

On completion of four years of her Presidency, President Droupadi Murmu launched the third edition of e-Upahaar, featuring 300 curated Presidential gifts for public auction. The auction will be open from 5 August to 5 September 2026.



All proceeds from the auction will be used to… pic.twitter.com/JnDb89DSZc — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 28, 2026

According to the E-Upahaar official website, in keeping with the vision of the President Droupadi Murmu to make Rashtrapati Bhavan truly 'Rashtra Ka Bhavan' -- a People's House that belongs to every citizen, we are delighted to announce the third edition of E-Upahaar, the auction of the Presidential Gift Collection. Launched on the occasion of the successful completion of four years of her Presidency, this initiative reflects the enduring spirit of public service, inclusivity, and shared national responsibility.

The inaugural edition, E-Upahaar 2024 and the second edition, E-Uphaar 2025, witnessed an overwhelming response from people across the country. Collectors, art enthusiasts, and citizens from diverse walks of life came forward with remarkable enthusiasm to acquire these treasured gifts. In doing so, they did far more than collect objects of historical significance; they became partners in a noble social mission. The proceeds from the auction were dedicated to the welfare of various sections of society, transforming symbols of honour into instruments of hope and positive change.

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E-Upahaar offers citizens a rare opportunity to become part of a meaningful national endeavour. It is an invitation to own a cherished piece of India's living history while contributing to a cause that extends far beyond the auction itself. Each bid becomes an expression of solidarity, compassion, and commitment to the larger good.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)