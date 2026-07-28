Maharashtra To Withdraw Cases Against Student Protesters; Supreme Court Steps In To Protect Minors | X - PTI

In a significant relief for students who took part in recent protests, the Maharashtra government has decided to withdraw cases registered against youths during demonstrations held in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) demand for former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday directed the Home Department to issue orders for the withdrawal of the cases. The state government clarified that the process would be carried out after obtaining the necessary permission from the respective courts, as required under law.

Relief for Protesters, But Questions Remain

The announcement comes a day after the Bihar government made a similar decision, saying it would withdraw all cases registered before 6 pm on July 26 and release those arrested during a statewide crackdown on demonstrators who participated in the CJP-backed agitation.

VIDEO | Delhi: CJP spokesperson Saurav Das on the meeting with government representatives says, "It is 1 am and we have just concluded a meeting with representatives of the Delhi Police, who were acting as interlocutors in our discussions with the government. We asked them about… pic.twitter.com/HIHC3WI0VV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 28, 2026

In its announcement, Bihar's Home Department said no adverse legal action, whether punitive or retaliatory, would be taken against individuals who participated in the protests before the specified deadline. The move has been seen as a major relief for students who were facing legal action over their participation in the demonstrations.

Reacting to the development, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das described it as a "big relief" for students and protesters. In a post on X, he said the announcement came hours after the party's press conference, where it had warned of possible protests in Delhi if its demands were not met.

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Supreme Court Draws the Line on Police Action

The Supreme Court also intervened on Tuesday by directing the release of student protesters who are below 18 years of age and have no criminal records. The court further ordered authorities to preserve electronic and digital evidence related to the nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed that allegations of police excesses against students prima facie warranted a fair and independent investigation. The bench, which also comprised Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, was hearing a batch of petitions alleging police brutality during the demonstrations, Hindustan Times reports.

The court directed all states where protests took place to preserve CCTV footage, drone recordings, body-camera footage, wireless communication records, PCR logs and other digital evidence connected to the protests. It also ordered that any digital data collected on protesters be preserved but not made public.

The bench restrained authorities from taking any coercive action against protesting students, while clarifying that the protection would not apply to individuals with criminal antecedents. It also allowed the Delhi government to continue investigating FIRs linked to the protests but directed that no coercive action be taken against eligible student protesters while the matter remains pending before the court.

The Supreme Court has also sought responses from the chief secretaries of Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh over the allegations raised in the petitions. The twin developments, the withdrawal of cases by state governments and the Supreme Court's intervention, indicate growing institutional recognition that the handling of the protests is likely to remain under close public and judicial scrutiny in the coming days.