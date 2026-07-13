Report Unsafe Food Instantly: FSSAI Urges Consumers To Report Adulteration Through Its Mobile App

FSSAI Urges Consumers To Report Adulteration Through Its Mobile App |

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has encouraged consumers to play an active role in ensuring food safety by reporting cases of food adulteration, unhygienic practices, misleading labels, or other food safety concerns through its mobile application on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

The app allows consumers to lodge complaints quickly if they come across unsafe or substandard food products. Users can report issues such as adulterated food, expired products being sold, poor hygiene at food establishments, incorrect labelling, and food safety violations. They can also upload photographs and location details to support their complaints.

FSSAI steps up food safety drive

The FSSAI, a statutory body under the administration of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, regulates the manufacture, storage, distribution, sale, and import of food items and also establishes food standards, has been active recently. The FSSAI recently warned against using newspapers for packing or serving food.

The warning followed a recent incident in Mumbai, where a vada pav vendor was caught using newspapers to bundle food items. Following the incident, the FSSAI and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched a joint action against the vendor. The statutory body also announced the mandatory V logo for vegan foods and set a July 2027 deadline. Now, the FSSAI has urged consumers to report unsafe food through its Food Safety Connect app.

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"Don't just notice it, report it! Unsafe food practices affect everyone. Turn your awareness into action with the Food Safety Connect App," the food regulator said in a post on X.

How the app works?

According to the FSSAI, the app has been developed to strengthen consumer participation in food safety enforcement. Once a complaint is submitted, it is forwarded to the concerned food safety authority for verification and appropriate action. Consumers can also track the status of their complaints through the application.

Apart from filing complaints, the Food Safety Connect app offers several useful services. Users can check whether a Food Business Operator (FBO) is licensed or registered with the FSSAI, access food safety information, and stay updated on important advisories issued by the regulator. The app also provides educational resources to help people make informed food choices.

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Read Also FSSAI Issues 9 Notices to Swiggy Instamart Over Alleged Expired, Unsafe Food Deliveries

Swiggy Instamart notices

The appeal to consumers to report food safety issues through the app comes after the FSSAI issued nine notices to Swiggy Instamart following multiple consumer complaints regarding the delivery of expired, spoiled, and contaminated food products. The regulator has demanded a detailed compliance report regarding the platform's food safety, storage, and seller-verification practices.