FSSAI Issues 9 Notices to Swiggy Instamart Over Alleged Expired, Unsafe Food Deliveries

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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued nine notices to Swiggy Instamart following multiple consumer complaints alleging the delivery of expired, spoiled, contaminated and unsafe food products through the quick-commerce platform.

The food regulator said the complaints indicate possible violations under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, including the supply of expired items, improper storage and handling of food products, misleading licence-related information and shortcomings in consumer grievance redressal mechanisms.

According to FSSAI, several consumers reported receiving expired, rotten or contaminated food products through Swiggy Instamart. One of the complaints involved NOICE Eggs, which were allegedly sold under a brand category not covered by the existing FSSAI licence.

The regulator directed the concerned food business operator (FBO) to stop marketing the product unless it falls under a valid licence category and to seek necessary licence modification.

The notices also referred to complaints involving Healthify 100% Whey Protein (1 kg) and Noice Homestyle Madras Mixture with Peanuts, which consumers allegedly received after their expiry dates.

In another complaint, Akshayakalpa Organic Eggs were reportedly delivered in a spoiled condition, with a foul smell and visible signs of contamination. The consumer also alleged that repeated complaints and escalations did not result in adequate corrective action.

FSSAI further highlighted a case involving Kakke da Paratha, which was allegedly delivered in a deteriorated condition and found unfit for consumption due to spoilage and foul odour.

The regulator also raised concerns over an infant food product that was allegedly delivered in an unsafe condition due to contamination and improper storage.

The complaint claimed that the same product was supplied again even after the defective item had been returned.

Additional complaints cited contaminated eggs, milk products and damaged packaged food items delivered through the platform.

Apart from product quality issues, FSSAI flagged concerns related to licensing and compliance practices. The regulator alleged that some food business entities were operating with incorrect, invalid or non-existent FSSAI licence numbers, while some sellers were allegedly functioning under names different from those registered with the authority.

FSSAI also pointed to possible gaps in seller onboarding, compliance checks, food traceability, quality monitoring and supervision of food-related operations.

The regulator said some consumers reported inadequate responses after raising complaints, with certain cases allegedly receiving only refunds instead of measures addressing the underlying food safety concerns.

FSSAI has directed the concerned food business operator to provide a detailed explanation along with supporting documents regarding the alleged violations. The company has also been asked to submit information about quality assurance systems, inventory management, storage conditions, hygiene practices, food safety monitoring and internal controls.

Additionally, the regulator has sought details of corrective and preventive actions (CAPA), root cause analysis, grievance handling mechanisms and measures adopted to prevent similar incidents.

FSSAI warned that failure to submit the required compliance report within the prescribed timeline could result in legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.