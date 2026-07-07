Swiggy Shares Climb 7% After Domestic Ownership Crosses 50% Mark

Shares of Swiggy Ltd surged over 7% on Tuesday after the food delivery and quick commerce company announced that domestic ownership in the firm has crossed the 50% mark, a key step towards its potential transition into an Indian Owned and Controlled Company (IOCC).

The company’s latest update has increased investor interest as IOCC status could provide greater operational flexibility for its quick commerce business, Instamart.

Swiggy, however, clarified that crossing the domestic ownership threshold does not automatically change its ownership or control classification.

In a regulatory filing, the company said aggregate foreign investment, including foreign direct investment (FDI), foreign portfolio investment (FPI) and other indirect foreign holdings, stood at 49.76% of its fully diluted paid-up equity share capital as of July 6.

As a result, domestic ownership increased to 50.24%. The company said there has been no change in its share capital, management structure, business operations, voting rights or shareholder rights following the change in ownership composition.

Swiggy added that any material developments related to ownership or control changes will be disclosed as per applicable regulations.

The development is significant as the company has been preparing for a possible transition of Instamart towards an inventory-led model. Analysts believe achieving IOCC status could allow greater flexibility in procurement, inventory management and fulfilment operations under India’s foreign investment regulations.

Swiggy has already restructured Instamart into a step-down subsidiary, a move seen as part of its broader strategy for future operational changes. During an earlier earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Rahul Bothra described the shift as a possible “natural evolution” that could improve margins, although it would require higher capital investment.

The announcement comes weeks after Swiggy shareholders rejected proposed amendments to the company’s Articles of Association linked to the IOCC transition. Swiggy had stated that the changes were intended to strengthen governance and were not aimed at increasing founder control.

The company’s stock, despite Tuesday’s rally, remains under pressure, having declined around 32.7% in 2026 so far compared with a 6.5% fall in the Nifty 50.

Swiggy’s competitor Eternal has already maintained IOCC status by limiting foreign ownership below 50%, allowing its quick commerce business Blinkit to operate with greater flexibility.