 From Startup Hustle To Silicon Valley's Doorstep, Ragini Das Finally Joins Google Where It Once Said No
Ragini Das, once rejected by Google in 2013, has now been named Head of Startups at Google India. She’s an entrepreneur, Zomato Gold pioneer, and co-founder of the now-closed leap.club.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
Ragini Das, once rejected by Google in 2013, has now been named Head of Startups at Google India.

Mumbai: More than a decade after being rejected by Google during her final interview in 2013, Ragini Das is now stepping into a major role at the same company. She has been appointed as the Head of Startups at Google India, marking what she calls a 'full circle' moment in her career. Sharing the news on social media, Ragini wrote, 'Life really does come full circle,' highlighting how far she has come since that rejection.

Her New Mission at Google

In her new role, Ragini will focus on supporting Indian startups by helping them connect with the right people, tools, and best practices. She said her goal is to help these startups grow and become strong, sustainable businesses. Her experience as a founder and startup leader makes her well-suited for this mission.

Early Life and Education

Ragini Das was born in Gurugram and completed her schooling at Chettinad Vidyashram in Chennai, where she was also the Cultural Secretary. She went on to study Business Administration at Lancaster University. During her college years, she interned with companies like Standard Chartered Bank, working on business research and planning.

Career Journey Before Google

Ragini began her professional journey in 2012 at Trident Group India, where she worked in domestic and international marketing. In 2013, she joined Zomato and spent over six years with the company. She held several roles, including Sales Manager and Key Account Manager, and was part of the founding team of Zomato Gold. She helped launch the loyalty program in multiple countries including Australia, Qatar, and Indonesia.

Founding Leap.club and Beyond

In 2020, she co-founded leap.club, a networking and growth platform for women. The app brought together thousands of women through online communities, events, and career opportunities. The platform operated for five years before shutting down in June 2025. Ragini also chairs the Women in Startups Committee at FICCI, continuing her advocacy for women in business.

