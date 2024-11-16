 From Sensation To Cafe Empire: Viral 'Chaiwala' Arshad Khan Secures ₹1 Crore Investment On Shark Tank Pakistan
From Sensation To Cafe Empire: Viral 'Chaiwala' Arshad Khan Secures ₹1 Crore Investment On Shark Tank Pakistan

G R MukeshUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
In the year 2016, a young Pakistani tea vendor photograph with striking blue eyes went viral and took the internet abuzz. At the time, very little did anyone know the man but this viral moment would pave the way for a business empire.

Fast forward to today, and Arshad khan is not just serving tea on the streets of Islamabad; he is also running a growing cafe chain, Cafe Chai Wala, with international locations, including a flagship cafe in London.

In a latest development to this, Arshad Khan in a recent episode of Shark Tank Pakistan, accompanied by his business partner Kazim Hasan, sought a Rs 1 crore investment to expand Cafe Chai Wala even further. The duo pitched for 5 per cent equity in exchange for the investment.

Meanwhile, Kazim detailed the story of their first cafe’s opening in 2020, right when the world was grappling with lockdowns and restrictions.

article-image

Yet, the cafe quickly adapted and flourished, becoming a hit with locals and visitors alike. The business now operates multiple locations across Pakistan and even extended its reach to the UK, with cafés in London, Birmingham, and Manchester.

The Sharks' Reactions: A Mixed Bag of Interest

As Arshad and Kazim shares their journey, the sharks were divided in their opinions. Junaid Iqbal, although impressed by the concept and its international reach, ultimately withdrew from the deal.

article-image

Faisal Aftab, while acknowledging Arshad's viral appeal and the café’s potential, also bowed out of the deal.

But, investor Rabeel Warraich made an offer that Arshad and Kazim could not refuse: the full Rs 1 crore investment in exchange for 24 per cent equity, an increase from the 5 per cent they had originally sought.

