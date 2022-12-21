From Mundra to North East over waterways - a full house at the Maritime University to learn more about how Gautam Adani wants to Change India

A Red Carpet welcome, an auditorium full of bright, inquisitive minds and an intellectually stimulating conversation is what marked the afternoon at the Indian Maritime University’s Kolkata Campus. Over 400 cadets, brimming with enthusiasm and dreams and hopes gathered at the auditorium of the Indian Maritime University Kolkata Campus, erstwhile DMET/MERI to discuss the recently released biography of Gautam Adani, authored by RN Bhaskar.

The event, graced by the presence of renowned author, RN Bhaskar along with Shiv Tiwary (Alumnus of MERI/IMU Kolkata), SK Panda (Faculty, IMU Kolkata), R Prasanna Kumar (HOD, IMU Kolkata Campus). The event, aimed at helping the students draw from the professional success of the Adani Group, especially in the areas of Port, Shipping and Logistics drew enthusiastic participation from both undergraduate and post graduate students.

The students were captivated by RN Bhaskar’s story telling skills and his narration of how Gautam Adani pursued his vision and crafted a well defined strategy and executed it to perfection. The students could visualise how crucial have Gautam Adani’s network of friends and well-wishers been in his journey of creating a great business empire.

Bhaskar presented an engaging summary of the book covering the childhood of Gautam Adani, his life decisions, his business analysis, his traits, his mindset to handle the problems, his trading skills and his entrepreneurial spirit, which allows him to overcome some of the most trying business conundrums. He also presented data and historical trends to highlight that Maritime Trade has been one of the principal drivers of economic growth and how India and China are poised for exponential economic growth in the times ahead. The students also discussed Adani group’s business plans in the areas of Ports, Shipping and Logistics and how they could engage with the Adani Group to further their industry exposure.

Commenting on this interaction, Prof. Prasanna Kumar commented, “This has been one of the finest academic interactions on a wider subject of business and personal leadership. I am sure that the students will draw inspiration from the life lessons from the book”.

“The students are very excited about the great investments that the Adani Group is making in the state of West Bengal and the Eastern India. This presents a great opportunity for our students to contribute towards shaping the waterway infrastructure in this part of the country”, opined Prof. SK Panda.

The two hour interaction ended over personal networking interaction between students, the members of Faculty, Alumni and mutual admiration for the remarkable achievements of the alumni of IMU, Kolkata Campus and Adani Group’s contribution to the Port, Maritime and Logistics sector.