What happens when a nation loses not just a business tycoon, but a living legend. Wrapping up this month on October 31, 2024, some weeks ago, on October 9, 2024, India mourned the loss of a great philanthropist and a human with no haters, 'Ratan Naval Tata', a name that is now forever etched in the annals of history.

In a world where power and success often overshadow humanity, what was that set Ratan Tata apart from other titans of industry?

This is the one such story of a different leader, a man every aspiring entrepreneur once dreamt of emulating - not just for his success, but for the goodness he represented.

The Root of Tata's: From a Cotton Mill to Global Level

To understand Ratan Tata, it is important that we must travel back by a century where the story begins in the modest, tight-knit community of Parsis.

And when we think of an industrial powerhouse, Tata name inevitably comes to our mind, touching every aspect of our life from salt to shipbuilding, software to aviation, and more. The moment we wake up, there is a huge possibility that we use at least one Tata product daily in our day to day lives.

But this empire was build not in a single day. It took over 200 years in the making, and was built by a series of visionary leaders.

Nusserwanji Tata, moved to Bombay (now Mumbai) with a small cotton business and his son Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata at age 13 joined him, studying in British-run schools and later at Elphinstone College. Later he was sent to Hong Kong for further education in 1859 at the age of 17, even before wright brothers invented areophane.

How Does One Start a Nation’s Industrial Revolution with Just Rs 29,000?

After returning to India in 1859, Jamshedji Tata established his first business with modest savings of Rs 29,000 - trading company in the name of TATA sons and registered it in Bombay. Starting in textiles, he soon launched the Central India Spinning, Weaving, and Manufacturing Company in Nagpur.

By the 1880s, he had established Empress Mills - a tribute to Queen Victoria and furthermore expanded it with advanced technologies.

Furthermore, he was also the first industrialist to advocate for employee benefits and his companies were among the first to offer employee benefits such as provident fund, gratuity, and worker accident compensation and moreover benefits that would later form the bedrock of India's Employee Provident Fund (EPF) and other labour rights.

The Four Dreams That Changed India Forever

Jamshedji was not merely industrialist who ran behind just building profitable mills. He was already envisioning four grand projects for India, which would help India into a modern industrialised nation: steel plant, a luxurious hotel, a hydroelectric power plant, and a world-class science institute

But why were these dreams so important to him?

More than just a success, it holds as pillar for a strong India and of these dreams, he completed the first dream in 1903: the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai before his death in 1904.

From Jamshedji to Sir Dorabji Tata

After Jamshedji, his son Dhorabji Tata, took up the torch. In 1907, Tata Steel was born in Jamshedpur - known as “Steel City”.

He continued to expand the empire and in the year 1909, founded the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore.

JRD Tata: Who Took Tata to the Skies

Following Dorabji Tata's death in 1932, the Tata Group was led by Nowroji Saklatvala, who became chairman. After Nowroji's passing in 1938, Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata (JRD Tata) took over the position.

How does one company go from textiles to the skies?

Under JRD, Tata Group made its entry into various segments and groups such as Tata Motors entered the truck and bus markets, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as an IT giant, and Tata Salt made its way into every Indian home.

Furthermore, in the face of the 1969 Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices Act, JRD transitioned ownership of many Tata companies to Tata Sons, with an aim to protect the giant empire from monopolistic accusations.

Ratan Tata: A Quiet Man with Monumental Dreams

And then there was Ratan Tata, J.R.D.’s successor.

Ratan Tata joined the Tata Group in the 1960s, and started its initial phase of career at Tata Steel. A graduate of Cornell University, he returned from the United States with degrees in architecture and structural engineering. Here is the timeline of Ratan Tata's journey:

Ratan Tata worked his way up, ultimately becoming chairman in 1991 - a time when India was opening its economy and embracing globalisation.

Under his leadership, he introduced the now-iconic Tata Indica and launched Tata Tea, Tata Communications, and Tata Power on international fronts.

Furthermore, Tata Motors acquired Jaguar Land Rover, and Tata Steel purchased Corus in the UK, making Tata a globally recognised brand.

Ratan Tata served as chairman of the Tata Group from 1991 until his retirement at 75. After his departure, Cyrus Mistry took over the chairman positionbut was replaced by Ratan Tata as interim chairman later October 2016. I

In January 2017, N. Chandrasekaran was appointed to the chairman position.

Philanthropy and Startup Investments

Post-retirement, he focused on philanthropy and invested in startups like Snapdeal and Ola. In 2018, he was honored with the Padma Vibhushan for his contributions to society.

On October 9, messages poured in from every corner of the world as Ratan bid farewell to the world. From global leaders and industrialists to children and even his loyal dog, Goa, who stood solemnly by his side, his passing struck a chord deeper than words can express.

Following his passing, Noel Tata, his stepbrother, Noel Tata was appointed chairman of the Tata Trusts.

Ratan Tata’s will named executors, including lawyer Darius Khambata and associate Mehli Mistry. Notably, it included provisions for his German Shepherd, Tito, ensuring his care by longtime associate Rajan Shaw, along with allocations for former staff, added reports.