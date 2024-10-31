Tata Investment, Narayana Hrudayalaya To Post Q2 FY25 Earnings Results Along BF Utilities & Sudarshan Pharma

A array of prominent financial institutions, including the private hospital network Narayana Hrudayalaya, the investment firm BF Investment, and the leading finance and non-banking financial (NBFC) of Tata conglomerate Tata Investment Corporation, will release their financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25 Q2FY25.

Financial results for the quarter ending September 2024 will also be released by BF Utilities, a power generation company; Sonalis Consumer Products, a manufacturer of healthy snacks; Sudarshan Pharma Industries, a pharmaceutical company; and Last Mile Enterprises, a real estate company.

All companies to post Q2 results today

Bf Investment Ltd.

Bf Utilities Ltd.

Last Mile Enterprises Ltd

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd

SBI cards Q2 FY25

For the second quarter of FY25, the company reported a 33 per cent year-over-year (YoY) drop in net profit to Rs 404 crore. The quarter's total revenue for the company increased 8 per cent year over year to Rs 4,556 crore.

The company's earnings before credit costs increased 13 per cent year over year to Rs 1,757 crore in Q2 FY25.

Interest income accounted for 52 per cent of SBI Cards' revenue mix in Q2 FY25, while spend-based revenue contributed 22 per cent. Subscription-based revenue contributed the remaining 9 per cent, with instance-based and other revenue making up the remaining 19 per cent.

SBI card total interest income

The quarter's interest income of Rs 2,290 crore represented a 20 per cent YoY increase. In the meantime, fees and other revenue fell 2 per cent year over year to Rs 2,131 crore.

Gross and net NPA Q2 FY25

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) for SBI Cards decreased to 3.27 per cent from 2.43 per cent during the same period last year, indicating a decline in the company's asset quality. During the same time last year, the net non-performing assets increased from 0.89 per cent to 1.19 per cent.

Share performance

The shares of SBI cards plummeted to a day high of Rs 695.90 per share after opening in negative territory at Rs 665.00 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange).

Compared to the closing level of the last trading session on Tuesday, October 29, which stood at Rs 685.20 per share on the exchange. The stock concluded at Rs 682.35 per share on, Wednesday, 30 October.