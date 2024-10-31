 Tata Power Shares Surges More Than 3% On NSE After PAT Zooms 51% To ₹1,533 Crore In Q2 FY25
The stock was currently trading at Rs 440.95 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange), with a surge of 3.27 per cent amounting to a Rs 13.95 per share on the Indian Stock Exchange.

Vikrant DUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
article-image

The power generation and distribution arm of the conglomerate owning salt to software business; Tata power from Tata group, whose share surged after company declare a robust performance in Q2 FY25 earnings.

The shares of Tata power company went on to touch the day high level of Rs 443.00 per share on NSE (National Stock Exchange), after hitting hte opening bell at Rs 430.50 per share on the Indian bourses.

The stock was currently trading at Rs 442.40 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange), with a surge of 3.61 per cent amounting to a Rs 15.40 per share on the Indian Stock Exchange.

Tata Power Q2 FY25

Q2 FY25 Net Profit and revenue

Tata Power reported a profit after tax (PAT) (before exceptional items) on a consolidated basis of Rs 1,533 crore, up 51 per cent year-over-year (YoY), according to the company's exchange filings.

Revenue for the period was Rs 15,247, which was 1 per cent less than the Rs 15,442 recorded during the same period last year.

exchange filing

According to a report, ramped-up solar manufacturing, favourable regulatory developments in distribution, and operational efficiency across businesses drove a 23 per cent YoY increase in consolidated EBITDA during the quarter to Rs 3,808 crore.

Order book For Solar EPC

According to the exchange filing of Tata Power, the order book for solar EPC is robust and well-diversified, totalling Rs 15,900 crore.

Total transmission portfolio

While the transmission portfolio currently stands at 7,049 circuit kilometers (Ckm), with 2,416 Ckm under construction and 4,633 Ckm commissioned, Tata Power's clean and green portfolio exceeds 12.9 GW (6.4 GW operational, 6.5 GW under construction).

Capex In Q2 FY25 and H1 FY25

To take advantage of growth prospects, the company spent almost Rs 5,200 crore on capital expenditures in Q2 FY25; H1 FY25 capital expenditures total Rs 9,100 crore, compared to the full-year plan of nearly Rs 20,000 crore.

