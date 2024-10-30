 Tata Power Q2FY25 Earnings: Consolidated Net Profit Rises 7.5% YoY To ₹1,093 Crore; Check More Details Here
For the second quarter of FY25 (Q2FY25), the company reported a PAT before exceptional items of Rs 1,533 crore, a 51 per cent surge YoY.

Updated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 06:20 PM IST
Tata Power Q2FY25 Earnings: Consolidated Net Profit Rises 7.5% YoY To ₹1,093 Crore; Check More Details Here

Tata Power, one of India's leading energy companies, on Wednesday (October 30) announced its standalone and consolidated results for the quarter ending September 30,2024, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Quarterly Performance: 51% YoY Growth in Profits

Record Half-Yearly Financials: Revenue, EBITDA, and PAT Peaks

The six-month period (H1 FY25) for Tata Power ended on a high note. During this period, the total revenue of the company reached Rs 32,057 crore.

In addition to it, the EBITDA and PAT of the company reported at Rs 7,158 crore and Rs 2,721 crore, respectively.

Financial Overview

Consolidated Financial Results

Tata Power’s consolidated income for the second quarter of FY25 stood at Rs16,210.80 crore, a slight increase from Rs 16,029.54 crore YoY. In the case of its total expenses decreased to Rs 14,082.46 crore from Rs 14,754.76 crore YoY.

The consolidated net profit surged to Rs 1,093.08 crore, up from Rs 1,017.41 crore YoY.

Standalone Financial Results

Similarly on the standalone financial overview, the total income of Tata Power surged to Rs 5,697.59 crore, up from Rs 5,248.73 crore YoY.

Furthermore, the expenses fell to Rs 4,242.66 crore from Rs 4,868.10 crore YoY.

The standalone net profit saw a reported a sharp jump to Rs 1,008.61 crore, compared to Rs 410.26 crore YoY.

Share Performance

The shares Of Tata Power ended the trading day at Rs 426.50 apiece, up by 0.26 per cent.

The stock opened today at Rs 426.05, reached a high of Rs 433.30, and hit a low of Rs 421.85, during the day's trading.

The current market cap of the company stood at Rs 1.36 lakh crore.

Over the past year, Tata Power shares have traded between a low of Rs 235 and a high of Rs 494.85.

