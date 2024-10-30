Force Motors Shares Rocket By 20% After Q2 Results

The earning season brings about a a great amount of vacillations in equity market, as many companies witness a change in their fortunes depending upon how they fair on the balance sheet at the end of the three-month period.

Force Motor's Bumper Results

Force Motors, one of the major names in the commercial vehicle manufacturing sector, declared its results on October 29. These results have generally been observed as positive for the company, which also prompted the market to pour confidence into the shares of the listed motor company.

Force Motors shares rocketed in the intraday trade on Wednesday, October 30, post the quarterly results. The surge was of gargantuan proportions as the shares jumped by a mammoth 20 per cent, before hitting the upper circuit. Trade on the shares was stalled to prevent any market manipulation.

Profits Jump 40 per cent

When we take a look at the quarterly results, the Pune-based company accrued a total income of Rs 1,949.90 crore in the quarter that ended in September.

This is greater than the numbers achieved in the quarter before that or Q1 FY25, when the company made a total revenue of Rs 1,899.87 crore. This number was also greater than the total income achieved in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, when the total income stood at Rs 1,810.74 crore, as per the unaudited consolidated results.

The bigger reason for the Dalal Street euphoria can be found in the net profits attained by the company. Force Motors managed a total net profit of Rs 135.05 crore in Q2 of FY25.

This is higher than the net profit of Q1 FY25, when makers of Traveller vehicles made a total net profit of Rs 115.73 crore. This marked a 16.69 per cent month-over-month rise in net profit. In Q2 of FY24, this figure stood at Rs 93.89 crore, making a 43.83 per cent year-over-year jump in its profits.

Force Motors Shares Hit Upper Circuit

When we look at the company's performance at the equity market on Wednesday, the share of Force Motors started at Rs 7,224.00 per share.

The shares sopon gathered momentum, climbing the ladder, to surge past the 15 per cent mark early in the day's trade. Eventually, the shares touched the 20 per cent (Rs 1,276.95) mark, hitting the upper circuit, taking the overall value to Rs 7,661.90 per share.