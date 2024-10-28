 Modi And Sanchez Inaugurate Tata-Airbus Facility In Vadodara: India’s First Private Manufacturing Site For Multi-Role C-295 Military Aircraft; Check Details
Modi And Sanchez Inaugurate Tata-Airbus Facility In Vadodara: India’s First Private Manufacturing Site For Multi-Role C-295 Military Aircraft; Check Details

This state-of-the-art facility will be responsible for manufacturing the C-295 military transport aircraft.

Oliviya Kunjumon Updated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
Narendra Modi/Twitter

Marking one of the major day for India's aerospace sector, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday inaugurated the Tata Aircraft complex in Vadodara.

This state-of-the-art facility will be responsible for manufacturing the C-295 military transport aircraft.

It is also interesting to note that apart from not just an another production site, this will also be the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India.

article-image

The C-295 Aircraft

The C-295 aircraft, which was initially produced by the Spanish aerospace company CASA and now part of Airbus Defence and Space, is known for its advanced capabilities.

This aircraft can transport up to 71 troops or 50 paratroopers and also is designed for logistics operations as well.

It has a load capacity of 5 to 10 tonnes, and the aircraft can airdrop supplies, carry out medical evacuations, and perform various missions, including disaster response and maritime patrols.

Its maximum cruise speed of 260 knots and operational altitude of 30,000 feet underline its advanced technology and performance.

article-image

The Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. will produce 40 out of the 56 C-295 aircraft under a contract signed in September 2021, valued at approximately Rs 21,935 crore.

article-image

Six of these aircraft have already been inducted into the IAF.

During the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi pointed out the importance of rapid execution in project development. "The construction of this factory started two years back and today, it is ready for production," he added.

