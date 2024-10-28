Modi And Sanchez Inaugurate Tata-Airbus Facility In Vadodara: India’s First Private Manufacturing Site For Multi-Role C-295 Military Aircraft; Check Details

Narendra Modi/Twitter

Marking one of the major day for India's aerospace sector, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday inaugurated the Tata Aircraft complex in Vadodara.

A boost to ‘Make in India’ and India-Spain cooperation!



The President of the Government of Spain, Mr. Pedro Sánchez and I inaugurated the aircraft complex in Vadodara, where the C-295 aircraft will be manufactured. #C295MadeInIndia @sanchezcastejon pic.twitter.com/pndM1PiLH5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2024

This state-of-the-art facility will be responsible for manufacturing the C-295 military transport aircraft.

It is also interesting to note that apart from not just an another production site, this will also be the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India.

The C-295 Aircraft

The C-295 aircraft, which was initially produced by the Spanish aerospace company CASA and now part of Airbus Defence and Space, is known for its advanced capabilities.

This aircraft can transport up to 71 troops or 50 paratroopers and also is designed for logistics operations as well.

The aircraft complex in Vadodara will ensure job opportunities for several of India’s talented youth. #C295MadeInIndia pic.twitter.com/bfdo6YoZJG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2024

It has a load capacity of 5 to 10 tonnes, and the aircraft can airdrop supplies, carry out medical evacuations, and perform various missions, including disaster response and maritime patrols.

Its maximum cruise speed of 260 knots and operational altitude of 30,000 feet underline its advanced technology and performance.

Read Also Tata's Taj Hotel In Lucknow Receives A Bomb Threat Via Email

The Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. will produce 40 out of the 56 C-295 aircraft under a contract signed in September 2021, valued at approximately Rs 21,935 crore.

India is attaching topmost priority to defence manufacturing and this is being noted globally. #C295MadeInIndia pic.twitter.com/2H8Z12RWzV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2024

Six of these aircraft have already been inducted into the IAF.

During the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi pointed out the importance of rapid execution in project development. "The construction of this factory started two years back and today, it is ready for production," he added.