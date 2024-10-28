 Pedro Sanchez In India: Spanish PM & PM Modi To Inaugurate Tata's C-295 Aircraft Plant In Gujarat
One of the most crucial aspects of Sanchez's visit is the inauguration of the Tata Aircraft Complex in Gujarat's Vadodara. This facility led by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) in the Western Indian state will make C-295 aircraft.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 09:59 AM IST
article-image

In what is being deemed a historic event, Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, is on an India visit. This is the first time in nearly 2 decades or about 18 years, that a Spanish PM is visiting the subcontinental giant.

Spanish PM In India After 2 Decades

José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero was the prime minister of the Spanish Kingdom between 2004 and 2011.

article-image

The Defence Push In Gujarat

This project is being carried out in collaboration with the European aircraft and aviation giant, Airbus Defence, which itself works as collaboration between major European countries, including Spain.

Sanchez will inaugurate this complex in the company of his Indian counterpart, PM Narendra Modi. The two of them will also be presenting a C-295 aircraft to the nations, charting a new chapter towards building a defence industry in the country that is largely reliant on external players for its defence requirements.

This is a monumental development for India; this would the realisation fo India's first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India.

A total of 40 airctrafts are expected to be manufactured as part of the agreement between Tata and Airbus.

In a post on X, the Spanish PM said, "I am embarking on my first official trip to India with the aim of reviving our bilateral relations."

"India is a key player and a very prominent voice in the international community with whom we will address many of the joint challenges that lie ahead."

In addition, the Spanish PM also held a road show with PM Modi.

Post this, PM Sanchez is slated to fly to India's business capital, Mumbai.

India is reported to have a total trade of USD 135.31 billion with the European Union, of which Spain is a major part. Spain has a trade deficit of  -USD 3.8 billion with India.

