 Tata's Taj Hotel In Lucknow Receives A Bomb Threat Via Email
G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
article-image

The luxury five-star hotel The Taj Hotel, which is located near Hazratganj, Lucknow, is owned by Indian hotels, which is a part of the salt to software tata conglomarate received bomb threat via email on Monday, October 28.

After receiving a bomb threat, authorities have deployed a bomb squad and started the search operation for the said bomb. An investigation has been launched into the source of the email and the culprits behind the threats.

10 Hotels received threats

Marriott, Saraca, Piccadily, Comfort Vista, Fortune, Lemon Tree, Clark Awadh, Casa, Dayal Gateway, and Silvette were among the hotels that received bomb threats on Sunday.

The hotels received an email threatening to detonate if the USD 55,000 ransom demand (Rs 4,624,288) was not paid.

Tirupati temple received threat

Similar incidents occurred in the Andhra Pradesh temple town of Tirupati, where threats against three hotels caused fear among locals and worshippers.

After a thorough search, nothing unusual was discovered. The Tirupati East Police filed a formal complaint (FIR) and began an investigation.

